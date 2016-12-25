Jaguars safety Thompson does ‘whatever it takes,' including leading team in special teams tackles

(Photo: Jim Steve, Jim Steve)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- It says something about a player when he is able to bounce around the league and cling to a spot after a year or three of being passed over.

The NFL is a business that rarely cares about anything but numbers and if you can’t produce positive statistics for valued cap space, you’re likely out of the league in a split second.

Jaguars “do everything” safety Peyton Thompson has found his niche. The 26-year-old defensive back leads the team with nine special teams tackles and is a backup in some form or fashion to every position in the secondary.

“I think just coming up the way I came up and not being drafted, I think it’s always been a desperate need to feel like I’m an asset to this team,” Thompson said. “To feel like I’m needed, to feel like they trust me enough to allow me to hold down any role that they need me to do.”

Thompson was not selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons and lasted a year and change on the practice squad. From there, he bounced from a 10-month tenure with the Washington Redskins to a one-week stint with the Chicago Bears.

Thompson eventually found a home with the Jaguars.

He started out on the practice squad like most journeymen defensive backs without much game tape. In time, he made it to the active roster and has been a mainstay over the last two seasons.

Thompson has established himself by doing whatever is asked of him.

“Whether that’s backup any [defensive back] position or if it’s special teams,” Thompson said. “If they say ‘Hey, you did great at nickel last week but you’re still our ‘just in case’ guy for every position and we need you to do that, you’re our special teams guy and you need to show out.’ If this is the game to do it, I’m going to go out and do it. “

Thompson produced his ninth special teams tackle of the season in Jacksonville’s 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. A gunner on punt coverage, Thompson wrapped up Titans returner Marc Mariani for a two-yard loss.

The stop was made off a 55-yard punt from Brad Nortman. It flipped the field and forced the Titans to make up plenty of ground while down 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

It was just another example of Thompson filling a role and making the most of it.

While some would be campaigning for a Pro Bowl selection as a special teamer with a strong season of work, Thompson understands the spot he is in. He never thought he’d get that sort of recognition.

“No, because the Pro Bowl thing is all related on fans and we haven’t been winning and we don’t have any primetime games,” Thompson said. “You already know what that’s going to be.”

Honors aside, Thompson just wants to make the most of his opportunities. He has been through the rigors of the NFL basement and now means something to his team and his teammates.

“It’s whatever it takes,” Thompson said. “That’s the name of the business and that’s the name of life. Whatever it takes, whatever you’re called upon to do, you’ve got to ball out at whatever it is.”

