Jaguars runover Ravens in 44-7 blowout win in London

Sep 24, 2017; London, Middlesex, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Flynn, Steven Flynn)

The Jaguars (2-1) put forth a jolly good effort in a 44-7 blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in London Sunday.

Jacksonville dominated their fifth annual game in the NFL's International Series. The offense produced eight-straight scoring drives, while the defense forced several three-and-outs.

The fast start was sparked following a sign of solidarity during the National Anthem. Jaguars players locked arms, while some chose to kneel. Jaguars owner Shad Khan was among the Jaguars' staff that took part in the demonstration.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Jacksonville Jaguar players show their protest during the National Anthem during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on September 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Lewis, 2017 Getty Images)

The Jaguars used a lot of short and intermediate passes, which allowed Jacksonville's playmakers to pick up yards after the catch. Jacksonville also mixed in the running game, using Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory as short-yardage battering rams.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the offensive onslaught was Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles' performance. He led eight scoring drives in the game and involved nearly every offensive skill player on the Jaguars' roster. The Jacksonville quarterback completed 13-of-20 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Bortles' early success offered a polar opposite look to that of Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco. The former Pro Bowl passer failed to complete his first six passes and threw an interception during the Ravens' first five series.

Despite being sent into the locker room prior to halftime to receive IV treatment, Bortles continued his stellar performance in the second half.. Bortles finished 20-of-31 for 244 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was tight end Marcedes Lewis, who caught four passes for 61 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Fournette picked up 59 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added another 21 yards in the receiving game. Ivory produced 42 total yards on eight touches.

The Jaguars' defense was peppered with stellar performances, as the unit held Flacco to a completion ratio of 8-of-18 for 25 yards and two interceptions. Flacco was benched for backup quarterback Ryan Mallett in the fourth quarter.

Defensive end Dante Fowler produced a solo sack, while fellow linemen Calais Campbell and Malik Jackson combined for another sack in the first half.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye collected his first interception as a Jaguar against the Ravens. Fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had a pick in the third quarter.

Kicker Jason Myers was perfect on the day, converting all three of his field goal attempts and making all five extra point attempts.

The Jaguars' defense held the Ravens to just 52 receiving yards, but did allow 134 rushing yards.

Jacksonville was flagged for nine penalties for 70 yards. The flags were the only glaring blemishes in the blowout win.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bortles offered what could be considered the greatest performance of his career Sunday. He completed 20-of-31 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. It was a stellar outing for the former third overall pick, who faced questions regarding his standing as the starting quarterback entering the game.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Bortles sold a play fake and hit Lewis for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the game. The Jaguars took a 10-0 lead off the Lewis score.

STAT OF THE GAME

Lewis caught his first four receptions of the season, collecting 61 yards and three touchdowns in the process. Lewis became the third player in Jaguars history to post three receiving touchdowns in a game.

INJURY UPDATE

Defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee) and wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) missed the game due to injury.

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury but he eventually returned to the lineup.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

