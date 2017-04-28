Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette introduced to Jacksonville: 'I think I'm the guy for the job'

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone introduce running back Leonard Fournette. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Holding up his number 27 jersey for photography opportunities, new Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette III couldn't help but smile.

Roughly 18 hours after being selected with the fourth overall pick by Jacksonville, Fournette and his family had realized their dream.

"It’s a blessing just to be here in this position," Fournette said. "I’m just ready to work.”

Fournette, who was joined by his mother, Lory, father, Leonard Jr., and two-year-old daughter, Lyric, for the ceremony, spoke with confidence and optimism about his new environment. After spending his whole life in Louisiana, Fournette is set to become a resident of Duval County.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

The New Orleans native is looking forward to the change.

“It is wonderful," Fournette said. "It is beautiful here. It is not as hot as it is in Louisiana. It is beautiful here. I can’t wait to have my family here to come to all the games. I can’t wait.”

As General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone served as his bookends at a table with three microphones, Fournette discussed his desire to do anything in his power to win in Jacksonville.

"My whole life, I came from a winning program at LSU," Fournette said. "In high school, [too]. I come from a winning foundation. I think it is time to get back on that track. I think that is what Jacksonville needs – championships. I think I am the guy for the job.”

Marrone was familiar with Fournette before he was thrust into the national spotlight. The head coach spent several years recruiting in Louisiana and was aware of Fournette's exploits in high school.

"I don’t know if it was any one particular story, but I know Leonard having all that pressure on him from when he was young, being identified young and not let that get to his head," Fournette said.

"I think my favorite story, what I told Leonard, that he loves tough coaching. Well, I told him, I can’t wait. I’m looking forward to it.Caldwell, who has invested heavily in the running back position during his tenure, discussed the importance of Fournette in the running game."

“I think you look at success around the league and it is important to be able to run the ball, not only for the offensive side of the ball, but for the defensive side of the ball to be able to control the time of possession, control the clock, control the line of scrimmage and if we have that, we can close out games," Caldwell said.

"We have been a victim of some close games in the last two years, within a touchdown. Last year, we lost a handful of games in the last two minutes. To be able to run the four-minute drill, you have to run the ball.”

Fournette calls the Jaguars his new family. He hopes to deliver for his new teammates.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV