Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette eclipses 1,000 rushing yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette achieved a major milestone Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

On his ninth carry of the game, Fournette picked up three rushing yards, pushing him past the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Fournette needed 29 rushing yards to reach the milestone heading into the season finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville selected Fournette with the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Fournette is only the second Jaguars rookie running back to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in his debut season. Fred Taylor rushed for 1,223 yards in 1998.

The Jaguars trail the Titans, 6-0, with 12:13 left in the second quarter.

