WTLV
Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette donates $50k to Houston Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Mike Kaye, WTLV 1:21 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' top draft pick plans to make a big donation to the relief efforts in Houston following Hurricane Harvey.

Running back Leonard Fournette tweeted the following Wednesday:

Fournette's donation will be made to the J.J. Watt Foundation's Houston Flood Relief Fund, according to the team.

The former LSU star grew up in New Orleans and was just 10 years old when Hurricane Katrina devastated his hometown. Fournette starred at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans as a teenager.

Fournette, 22, broke several team records during his three-year career at LSU. After spending his entire life in Louisiana, Fournette moved to Jacksonville to start his NFL career.

The running back was selected by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. 

The Jaguars will face the Houston Texans in Week 1. The game is scheduled to take place in Houston, but due to the impact Hurricane Harvey had in the area, the matchup may be moved elsewhere.

