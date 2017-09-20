Jaguars Roundup: Marrone discusses Ravens' defensive success, Linder sits out with knee injury

Sep 25, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) runs the ball in the second half as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) defends at EverBank Field. Baltimore Ravens won 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has a long history with the Baltimore Ravens.

While he has never coached in the AFC North, Marrone has dealt with Baltimore several times during his career.

"It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, watch this team,’ and I’m like, ‘I’ve been playing against this team since my days at the Jets,’" Marrone said. "Terrell Suggs has been there and he’s an outstanding football player. They’ve always had tough, tough schematics, a tough team, a physical team. They’ve always played very well on the outside and they’ve always given you issues from a protection standpoint and they’ve just done it for a long period of time.”

The Baltimore defense has only allowed 10 points through two games. The Ravens currently lead the league with 23 pass breakups, eight interceptions and 10 total turnovers.

The unit is stacked at every level .

"Brandon Williams is a heck of football player, the nose [tackle] now is playing extremely well, [C.J.] Mosely is an outstanding, maybe one of the best, inside linebackers," Marrone said.

"Like I said, [Brandon] Carr and [Jimmy] Smith on the outside, you know both those guys are good veteran corners, probably the best corners we’ve faced to date right now. [Eric] Weddle, you talk about probably one of the smartest football players that can read things and react. They have a lot of good football players on that football team, so my reference to Suggs wasn’t a knock on everyone else. He’s just the one familiar face from when I first came into the league that is still there.”

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has consistently struggled with turnovers throughout his career. He had three in the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With the Ravens' turnover prowess likely to be a factor on Sunday, it's fair to question whether or not there will be a heightened urgency to protect the football this week.

Marrone said the Jaguars are always cautious about turnovers, but the Ravens are among the best in the league at taking advantage of mistakes made by opposing offenses.

"I think every week you do that, you bring that in there," Marrone said. "This team just seems to be better at it than a lot of the other teams that maybe we face, and I’m talking about getting their hands on the football, strip sacks, things of that nature.”

Linder, Gipson miss practice

The Jaguars were without center Brandon Linder (knee) at practice Wednesday. The offensive lineman has dealt with a knee injury since before last week's loss to the Titans.

Marrone said the injury didn't impact Linder's play against the AFC South rivals.

Starting free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (knee) also missed practice. McCray left the game against the Titans in the second half.

Bortles (wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) were listed on the injury report as full participants in practice. Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) were limited participants.

More News and Notes

- Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said former Jaguars offensive lineman Luke Bowanko is in the mix to take over for Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

The Ravens traded for Bowanko during final cuts earlier this month. The Jaguars received a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for the lineman.

Yanda was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

- New Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong will wear No. 10.

- On Tuesday, the Jaguars released wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo from the practice squad. He was replaced by former Washington wide receiver Jaydon Mickens. He was with the Oakland Raiders last season.

