Jaguars Roster Moves: WR Jaelen Strong claimed off waivers, DT Michael Bennett placed on IR

Oct 16, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) makes a reception as Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rashaan Melvin (30) defends during overtime at NRG Stadium. The Texans won 26-23. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have added another wide receiver to the mix.

The team claimed former Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong off waivers Tuesday. The former third-round pick played in just one game this season for the Texans before being waived Monday.

He was suspended for the Week 1 game against the Jaguars for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Strong was arrested in Arizona for possession of marijuana in February 2016.

Drafted out of Arizona State in 2015, Strong produced 28 catches for 292 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 19 games for Houston. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver is still only 23 years old.

Strong gives the Jaguars an athletic red zone threat moving forward. With the loss of Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson, the Jaguars were in need of another dynamic play-maker.

Perhaps with a change of scenery, Strong can return to his ASU form and provide a spark for the Jaguars' offense.

He joins a wide receiver group that features Allen Hurns, Marqise Lee, Arrelious Benn, Keelan Cole and Max McCaffrey.

Former sixth-round pick Michael Bennett was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The third-year defensive tackle suffered a pectoral injury in the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was his first active regular season game since the end of his rookie year.

Bennett was forced to sit out all of last year with a calf injury. He is under contract through next season.

