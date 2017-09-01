Jaguars trim roster to 75 players after making 15 moves

Aug 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars fullback Marquez Williams (37) hits the cone after a catch for a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety J.J. Wilcox (27) defendsduring the second half of an NFL football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Jaguars purged the team's roster to get closer to the league's 53-man limit Friday.

The Jaguars waived 12 players, including cornerback Charles James, running back Jonathan Grimes and rookie linebacker P.J. Davis

The team also placed tight end Mychal Rivera and safety Jeron Johnson on season-ending injured reserve. Neither player is eligible for a return designation.

Seventh-round pick Marquez Williams was waived with an injury designation. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

The roster currently holds 75 players following the 15 transactions. The Jaguars have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to reduce the roster to 53 active players.

Below is the full list of 15 players who were impacted by the Jaguars' initial wave of cuts:

INJURED RESERVE

TE Mychal Rivera - The veteran missed all but three training camp practices with an undisclosed injury. It's hard to make the roster when you can't perform on the field. Rivera was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

S Jeron Johnson - The veteran was brought in after James Sample was cut. He suffered a groin injury in the preseason finale. Johnson was also placed on season-ending injured reserve.

WAIVED/INJURED

FB Marquez Williams - The seventh-round pick was banged up for the majority of training camp and the preseason. The Jaguars are hoping to stash the rookie on injured reserve if he passes through waivers.

WAIVED OR RELEASED

DT Tueni Lupeamanu - Lupeamanu could reunite with the Jaguars on the practice squad. He had a sack on a third-down play against the Falcons in the preseason finale.

RB DuJuan Harris - The now two-time Jaguars running back was given little time to shine. There's no surprise here.

CB Charles James - The Jacksonville native received the hometown treatment for a few weeks. He never really received much of a shot with the Jaguars.

C Demetrius Rhaney - Claimed off waivers in June, Rhaney was never given a shot at meaningful snaps. He played in the fourth quarter of the preseason finale with the deep reserves.

LB P.J. Davis - The undersized linebacker showed he could be a heavy hitter in the NFL. He has a real shot at the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

RB Jonathan Grimes - Brought in as a camp body, Grimes was never primed for the initial 53-man roster. His second tenure in Jacksonville ends just before final cuts.

WR Larry Pinkard - Despite some impressive catches during camp, Pinkard never seemed to be in line for a roster spot.

WR Jamal Robinson - For the second straight offseason, Robinson has been let go by the Jaguars. He definitely improved his route running from last year and could be back on the practice squad by Sunday.

TE Caleb Bluiett - The rookie was allowed to moonlight as a long snapper when Carson Tinker tore his ACL. That two-day stint of fill-in duty was his most notable contribution.

OT Malcolm Bunche - A former CFL star, Bunche was rarely given a chance in Jacksonville.

LB Akeem Dent - Just signed this week, the veteran had no time to make a "dent" on the roster.

CB Dwayne Thomas - It was a short stay for the undrafted rookie.

