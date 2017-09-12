Jaguars Roster Moves: Jacksonville places WR Allen Robinson on IR, signs WR Max McCaffrey

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) makes a catch during the first quarter of an NFL Football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars made an expected but major move upon the team's return to Jacksonville Tuesday.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the team signed wide receiver Max McCaffrey off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver has made stops with the Saints, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers during his career. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

The Jaguars are likely to start veterans Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee at wide receiver moving forward. McCaffrey will need to compete with special teams standout Arrelious Benn and promising undrafted rookie Keelan Cole to earn playing time.

Robinson, a 2015 Pro Bowl selection, is a huge loss for the Jaguars. He has been the team's top target for the last three seasons. He was also coming off the best training camp of his career.

The fourth-year receiver suffered the severe knee injury during opening drive of the 29-7 win over the Texans. He caught a 17-yard pass, ran out of bounds and came up limping.

Robinson is set to become a free agent next offseason. He will most likely need to sign a one-year "prove it" deal instead of cashing in on his past success due to the injury.

Robinson joins fellow wide receivers Shane Wynn, Rashad Greene and Dede Westbrook on injured reserve.

McCaffrey will probably be active against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He will need to learn the playbook quickly and become a dependable target for quarterback Blake Bortles as the Jaguars look to secure their first AFC South division title over the next 15 games.

McCaffrey is the old brother of Carolina Panthers first-round running back Christian McCaffrey. He is the son of Ed McCaffrey, who also played wide receiver in the NFL.

McCaffrey played college football at Duke.

