Jaguars Roster Moves: Jacksonville brings back running back Joe Banyard

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Joe Banyard (29) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are loading up on running backs due to multiple injuries at the position.

The Jaguars re-signed running back Joe Banyard on Tuesday, just one day after claiming Daryl Richardson off waivers.

Banyard was with the Jaguars last season - appearing in five games - and throughout the offseason this year. He made the team's initial 53-man roster, but was waived before Week 1.

To make room for Banyard, the Jaguars placed linebacker Sean Porter (hamstring) on injured reserve. Porter appeared in two games after being promoted from the practice squad.

Banyard and Richardson will now join running backs Chris Ivory, Corey Grant and Bronson Hill in the team's backfield. Second-year player T.J. Yeldon (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Ivory is currently battling a hamstring injury suffered in the 38-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Grant has 20 career carries for 44 yards (2.2 yards per carry) and played a career high 27 offensive snaps against the Titans.

Hill has yet to play on offense.

