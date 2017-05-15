Jaguars reveal report dates for training camp

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JULY 28: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey #20 and Linebacker Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars sign some items for fans after Training Camp at Florida Blue Health and Wellness Practice Fields on July 28, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: Don Juan Moore, 2016 Don Juan Moore)

The Jaguars announced their key dates for the remainder of the offseason on Monday.

The team revealed the individual practice dates for organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

The Jaguars also offered up the training camp report dates for individual groups.

DATES FOR JAGUARS OTAs

- OTA No. 1: Tuesday, May 23

- OTA No. 2: Thursday, May 25

- OTA No. 3: Friday, May 26

- OTA No. 4: Tuesday, May 30

- OTA No. 5: Thursday, June 1

- OTA No. 6: Friday, June 2

- OTA No. 7: Monday, June 5

- OTA No. 8: Tuesday, June 6

- OTA No. 9: Thursday, June 8

- OTA No. 10: Friday, June 9

DATES FOR JAGUARS VETERAN MANDATORY MINICAMP

- Practice No. 1: Tuesday, June 13

- Practice No. 2: Wednesday, June 14

- Practice No. 3: Thursday, June 15

JAGUARS TRAINING CAMP REPORT DATES

- Rookies and first-year players report date: Wednesday, July 19

- Quarterbacks report date: Friday, July 21

- Veteran report date: Wednesday, July 26

