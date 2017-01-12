Jaguars' revamped leadership group set to change the 'status quo'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, football executive Tom Coughlin, head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell meet with media in introductory press conference. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaye, First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars' newly reconstructed leadership team hasn't won a game yet, but there was a sense of victory at EverBank Field on Thursday.

Owner Shad Khan welcomed back Tom Coughlin as Executive Vice President of Football Operations with a speech worthy of his potential Hall of Fame legacy. Khan said there was no one more qualified to accept the "challenge" in turning around a struggling franchise that has inspired little hope.

The Jaguars' owner praised his new head coach Doug Marrone for his merits as a former college and NFL head coach. He said the laundry list of candidates for the job were of high quality, but that none stood out quite like Marrone. He was their guy and he was something new with a hint of familiarity.

"Status quo is not in Doug's vocabulary," Khan said.

The introduction for both Coughlin and Marrone wasn't status quo either. Both were offered time to speak in the U.S. Assure Club, with the pair exchanging compliments and thanking the panel surrounding them.

Team president Mark Lamping served as the master of ceremonies for the press conference and introduced Khan, Marrone, Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell to the podium.

Caldwell said that Coughlin - who will get final say on the football aspects of the organization - was an NFL mind that he had admired from afar.

Khan said that Coughlin had recommended Marrone as one of two candidates that he would work with if he got the executive post.

Coughlin and Marrone have had a relationship for several years and Caldwell has a relationship with both.

It was clear during the press conference that Coughlin and Marrone are kindred spirits. Both are all about team work and winning.

"What else is there?" Coughlin said when asked about the importance of winning. "What the hell would you be doing this for if you're not going to win games? We're trying to win today."

Marrone, who left the Buffalo Bills following an ownership change, said he didn't reflect heavily on the past during this process. He also isn't thinking too far ahead when it comes to his coaching legacy.

"Day to day, moment to moment," Marrone said about his approach.

Khan took time to make mention of Caldwell's accomplishments. He said the young general manager best moments were ahead of him.

The owner noted that the team has the youngest group of starters in the league. He believes it's a promising bunch.

Marrone, Caldwell and Coughlin refused to discuss players and assistant coaches during the press conference.

However, the entire trio acknowledged quarterback Blake Bortles as the team's quarterback moving forward.

The team fired several assistant coaches earlier this week, but Marrone said he had not made decisions on his coordinators. Marrone also said that he would be foolish to not seek the counsel of Coughlin when assembling his staff.

The Jaguars made the most of Coughlin's return, Marrone's promotion and Caldwell's new deal in the press conference.

But the biggest takeaway from the event was that things will be different moving forward in Jacksonville. If winning is the difference, then these moves will have been a massive success.

