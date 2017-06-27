Jaguars' returner jobs have plenty of potential suitors

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Rashad Greene #13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars picks up yardage againt the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have failed to find consistent contributors at the two returner positions over the last few years.

While players like running back Corey Grant and wide receiver Rashad Greene have flashed at times in the return game, neither has been able to hold down either gig for an extended period of time.

New special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis is now on the search to find some stability at the kickoff and punt returner spots.

“Marqise Lee is a guy that’s scored touchdowns in this league," DeCamillis said. "Rashad [Greene Sr.] had some struggles last year, but he’s a talented returner. Dede Westbrook, we drafted him with returns in mind. Shane Wynn. You have a plethora of guys back there. Charlie Miller, a free agent that we signed. Corey Grant. There is a lot of competition back there and guys have done a good job during the OTAs. Hopefully we can continue that."

Lee produced a touchdown on a kickoff last season and Greene scored on a punt return in 2015.

They appear to be the most likely pair to take on those respective duties this season.

However, Lee is expected to see more looks on offense this season and Greene has struggled mightily with fumbles.

Lee's workload and Greene's past blunders could factor into the competition, allowing others like Grant or Westbrook to have a shot.

Grant showed plenty of potential as a rookie kick returner two years ago. The Jaguars also hyped up Westbrook's punt return potential shortly after selecting him with their fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Both should have opportunities to compete for one of the two jobs during training camp.

Seventh-round pick Jalen Myrick is another potential returner waiting in the wings.

"Jalen definitely had some production in college there," DeCamillis said. "He’s going to have to be a core cover guy also. He’s going to have to be a gunner on punt and be able to cover on kickoffs, too. He’s got some work to do and we’ll try to get him up to speed as quick as possible.”

Myrick ran an impressive 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. With speed like that, Myrick could be weapon as a kick returner.

