Jaguars retain Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will retain their incumbent offensive coordinator.

The team announced on Wednesday that Nathaniel Hackett will remain the Jaguars' offensive play-caller moving forward.

Hackett was promoted from quarterbacks coach following a Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past season. During his nine games at the helm, the Jaguars averaged 19.8 points per game.

Quarterback Blake Bortles played his two best games of the season in Week 16 and Week 17 under Hackett's watch. Hackett also opened up the running game compared to his predecessor, Greg Olson.

Before becoming the team's quarterback coach in 2015, Hackett served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014) and Syracuse Orange (2011-2012) under new Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Hackett has eight years of NFL coaching experience and has worked with Bortles for the last two seasons.

