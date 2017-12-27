Jaguars receive a constant reminder of Week 2 loss to the Titans

Every time the Jaguars' players exit the locker room, they are reminded of their Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In the hallway outside of the locker room, a large display highlights the Jaguars' results against teams in the AFC South.

A score written in teal indicates a win against a division foe. A red "L" represents the lone AFC South loss on the season.

That letter hangs to the right of the Titans' logo.

It's an unwelcome sight for the players, coaches and front office.

"It disturbs you, especially when you see the scores of the other games," defensive tackle Abry Jones said.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and his staff have put a huge emphasis on beating division opponents. That fixation has led to the Jaguars' first AFC South title and the team's first division championship since 1999.

"I think everybody talks about winning their division, it's just something to keep in mind when you come in," Marrone said Wednesday.

"Obviously, yeah, I'd say it's a motivating factor. You want to keep that on everyone's mind, what you're doing in the division, so we've had that pretty much every place I've ever been."

The sign has served as motivation for the players. It literally has them seeing red.

"I look at it every day, it's right next to the door," safety Peyton Thompson said. "Whoever did that placement there was smart."

The Jaguars are 4-1 against the AFC South. Jacksonville has a chance to finish 5-1 against its division in Marrone's first year as head coach.

Marrone plans to play his starters against the Titans in Week 17 and win a game that some on the outside have rendered meaningless.

The players have bought into his "all in" approach for the season finale.

"We talk about it every day, we walk by that sign and everybody sees it and knows that our number one goal is to win the AFC South," quarterback Blake Bortles said during his weekly press conference.

"So to get an opportunity to play a team within the division that beat you earlier in the season, I think it's a pretty good opportunity. An opportunity to end the season the way we want to."

