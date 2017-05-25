Jaguars Recap: Smith, Ramsey return on second day of OTAs, team to host Bucs in joint practices

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 20, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Photo: Rey Del Rio, 2016 Rey Del Rio)

A trio of notable players returned for the second session of Jaguars organized team activity practices on Thursday.

Linebacker Telvin Smith, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive Dawuane Smoot were all active in team drills.

Smith and Ramsey were both missing from building on Tuesday. Smoot stood on the sideline talking to trainers during the first practice.

Their presence was a step in the right direction on a day where they still had several injured players on the sideline.

Cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and A.J. Bouye, safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Neal Sterling and wide receiver Rashad Greene were all held out of the action.

Left tackle Branden Albert also continued to avoid OTAs.

Jaguars announce joint practices with Buccaneers

Jacksonville will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint practices on August 14-15.

The team is already set to participate in joint practices with the New England Patriots the week before in Foxborough, Mass.

The Buccaneers are the subject of this year's Hard Knocks on HBO, which should allow the Jaguars to get some more national exposure. The joint practice will lead into the preseason Week 2 matchup between the two teams.

The second preseason game will take place on August 17 at EverBank Field on First Coast News (ABC 25) at 8 p.m.

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars were without undrafted rookies, running back Tim Cook and wide receiver Kenneth Walker, due to graduation rules. The two have returned to Oregon State and UCLA, respectively. The process is similar to the one that last year's second-round pick Myles Jack underwent last season. They should be able to return to EverBank Field for mandatory minicamp.

- The Jaguars next OTAs session is on Friday. Media will have access to the entire practice.

