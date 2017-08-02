Jaguars RB Mathers to be released from the hospital after suffering cervical spinal cord injury

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JUNE 06: Jacksonville Jaguars running back I'Tavius Mathers (43) runs through a drill during team OTA workouts at the Jaguars Practice Facility on June 6, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire)

Jaguars rookie running back I'Tavius Mathers will be released from the hospital on Wednesday after suffering a cervical spinal cord injury.

The Middle Tennessee State alum was taken off the practice field on a backboard Tuesday. He was injured during a 9-on-7 run-heavy drill and the Jaguars said he presented neurological symptoms.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he received further evaluation.

Mathers and the medical staff will continue to evaluate his condition. The Jaguars said team physicians will work with Mathers to decide his best course of action for recovery.

Mathers tweeted about his condition on Twitter Tuesday night:

Thanks everyone for the prayers I really do appreciate it but I'm fine!!! — I'Tavius Mathers (@I_Train5) August 2, 2017

The rookie signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May.

Mathers split his college career between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee State. The running back produced 1,561 rushing yards during his lone year at MTSU. Mathers played in the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg prior to the NFL Draft.

Along with Mathers, the Jaguars currently have Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant and Tim Cook at running back.

