Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette faces ideal matchup against Bills' run defense

The Jaguars' offense could return to its roots against the Buffalo Bills' defense Sunday.

While Jacksonville finished as the top rushing offense in the league this year, its rushing production during the second half of the regular season was inconsistent. That inconsistency led to an uptick in passing plays, which also produced mixed results.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had the strongest stretch of his career during a three-game home stint in December. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, he followed up that stretch with five interceptions during the team's final two regular-season games.

With Bortles coming off two less-than-ideal performances, the Jaguars may look to move back to a more run-heavy attack.

The Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette with this year's fourth overall pick to make him the team's "workhorse" running back. While he missed three games this season, Fournette delivered under that moniker for the most part.

While he only averaged 3.9 yards per carry, Fournette produced 1,040 rushing yards in 13 games. He also provided a strong presence in the red zone, collecting nine rushing touchdowns on the season.

Fournette is a churner in the running game. He picks up small chunks of yardage and then eventually wears down a defense. He will likely be asked to work that way against Buffalo.

The Bills allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league this season. Teams consistently ran the ball well against Buffalo, seeing the weakness and attacking it.

Opposing squads ran the ball roughly 29 times per game, which was the sixth-highest mark in the league.

The Bills also struggled against ball carriers in the red zone. Buffalo's defense allowed a league-worst 22 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Fournette seems to match up well against Buffalo on paper. He is a bruising, physical back who can handle a large workload.

With weather expected to be windy and Bortles' ball security literally up in the air, Fournette should be a solid alternative to build around on offense during the wild-card round.

If the Jaguars can maintain their rushing attack against Buffalo, they'll be able to not only move the ball consistently but also control the clock.

Accomplishing both of those feats would provide the Jaguars will plenty of ammunition to win their first home playoff game since 2000.

