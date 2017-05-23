Jaguars QB Bortles acknowledges that he earned heavy criticism, now wants to change the narrative

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles speaks to the media during OTAs. (Photo: Brian Chojnacki, WTLV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles isn't shielded from his critics.

He knows there are some that question his ability and the Jaguars' loyalty to him.

However, Bortles is focused on changing his and the team's narratives this season.

He has worked on his mechanics, he has embraced a leadership role and he knows the playbook fairly well.

None of that really matters right now.

Bortles has a 58.8% career completion percentage.

He has thrown 51 interceptions and 11 have been returned for touchdowns.

The former third overall pick has won just 11 games in three seasons.

Bortles knows his fortunes will only change if he finds a way to limit his turnovers and win games.

"I think that’s tough to say," Bortles said on Tuesday after the first practice of organized team activities.

"It’s more so for me is kind of what I said earlier: as of now, we’re remembered off of what we did last year and what I did last year. I can’t wait to change that narrative. It’s more of a personal thing for me as far as what I’m thought of as a quarterback and definitely in this locker room and in this organization, to make sure to prove those guys right.”

Bortles spent most of the offseason in California with throwing coach Adam Dedeaux. The change of scenery was good for Bortles.

He was able to train at his own pace and avoid all of the outside voices questioning his stability with the Jaguars.

"It doesn’t really bother me that you have something negative to say about me," Bortles said.

"I earned that. It’s okay. It doesn’t offend me or bother me at all. I think going to California did help to get away, go out there and not have to deal with any of that stuff and not be around it. That’s part of the job and that’s something that you have to be able to handle, both good and bad. It’s kind of the same thing.”

Bortles is in his first full season under new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich.

Hackett was his quarterbacks coach for two seasons and also served as the interim offensive coordinator last season.

That continuity - while muffled - is the most familiarity Bortles has had since joining the Jaguars.

"The amount of time that I’ve been listening, working with Nathaniel and going over everything and stuff like that," Bortles said.

"Time with the guys, throwing on our own, throwing out here. Doing all of that stuff. It’s compact and it’s tight that he’s made our system. I feel really comfortable about it. It’s the same as the culture that we’re creating with it. It’s everything is black and white. You hitch here, you hitch there. It’s not open, you take off and run. There’s not really any room to say, well, this is what I thought would happen. You either did it right or you didn’t. I think that’s good.”

Bortles was also given more help on offense via the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars selected running back Leonard Fournette in the first round, offensive tackle Cam Robinson in the second round and wide receiver Dede Westbrook in the fourth round.

Jaguars' football executive Tom Coughlin has stressed the need to give Bortles more weapons. The quarterback is happy to have his new teammates.

“Any time they take a tackle, a running back and a receiver, as a quarterback that’s always exciting," Bortles said.

"All three of those guys are extremely good football players in college and it’s been fun the little time that we’ve got to be with them out there to watch those guys run around and integrate into the locker room.”

Bortles knows this season's success will be determined by the little things he does in the offseason. He isn't taking OTAs for granted.

"I think everything is important," Bortles said.

"I think this is by far the most important month of my career and then the following month will be just as important and so on and so forth until we start rolling and it goes through the same thing with the season. Each week is as or equally as important to the last.”

