Jaguars QB Bortles' ball security will be tested against Bills' secondary

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone believes that winning the turnover battle is one of the major keys to victory in the NFL playoffs.

The margin for error typically shrinks in the postseason, as one bad play against a good team can seal the fate of a mistake-making squad.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown five interceptions during the team's current two-game losing streak. He threw just eight interceptions during the first 14 games of the season.

The Jaguars were 8-0 in games where Bortles avoided interceptions. However, Jacksonville was 2-6 in games when the quarterback threw at least one pick.

The team's wild-card round opponent, the Buffalo Bills, averaged more than one interception per game during the regular season.

Buffalo produced 18 interceptions in 16 games. The majority of the pick production came from the Bills' revamped secondary.

Veteran safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were brought to Buffalo through free agency. In their first year as a tandem under Bills head coach Sean McDermott, the duo produced 10 interceptions, with both collecting five picks on the year.

The Bills also selected LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White with the 27th overall pick in this year's draft. White led all AFC rookies this season with four interceptions.

Poyer, Hyde and White are the biggest playmakers in the Bills' secondary. Poyer enters the playoffs with a three-game interception streak.

The interceptions aren't coming off fluke tipped passes. The talented secondary trio is simply making plays on the ball.

Hyde and Poyer are very good at baiting quarterbacks in coverage, giving opposing receivers some space before jumping their routes for interceptions. White's athleticism and technique have allowed for him to make big plays against opposing passing attacks.

Bortles will need to make good decisions, especially when his weapons face double coverage. He will also need to be accurate with his passes.

The Jaguars were 6-2 during the regular season when Bortles completed at least 60 percent of his passes. His ball placement will be essential, as he needs to avoid batted balls and off-target throws that can lead to turnovers.

