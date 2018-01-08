Jaguars punter Brad Nortman produces record-setting performance against unfavorable conditions

Jan 7, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Brad Nortman (3) punts they ball away during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Punters are typically lost in the shuffle of the hysteria surrounding the playoffs.

Sunday's low-scoring tussle between the Jaguars and the Bills wasn't typical. In fact, several notable records were set during the 10-3 wild-card slugfest.

A handful of the milestones were produced by Jaguars punter Brad Nortman. He set a franchise postseason record with three punts downed within the opponent's 20-yard line.

Nortman's work - along with the support of his coverage team - helped keep the Jaguars in control of the field position battle for the majority of the game.

"You get into the rhythm of the game," Nortman said.

"Some games, it's offense-heavy and you only get a couple of punts. Other times, like this game, you get a lot [of attempts], so you kind of get into the rhythm of the game and you just walk out there and try to hit the best punt you can, whether it be a plus-50 [yards] punt or backed up or whatever. Honestly, when there are more punts like that, you can feel like you can kind of get rolling and get into a good rhythm, so just glad to contribute positively."

Nortman battled windy conditions as he booted the ball nine times, tying his regular-season high for attempts. His workload set another Jaguars franchise record for punt attempts in a playoff game.

His third and most notable record set on wild-card weekend was the 62-yard punt he produced in the first quarter. It was the longest punt of his career and the longest in Jaguars postseason history.

Nortman accomplished several milestones, despite the wind swirls at EverBank Field.

"The wind was tricky [Sunday]," Nortman said.

"It was blowing and the way our stadium is set up, it gets a bit swirly in there at times. There were some challenging times to hit some punts. I think I overcame it for the most part and I was happy with a lot of the punts I hit and a couple I'd like to have back but overall I thought we covered them well. The wind was a challenge but I'm used to that punting here in this city."

Nortman wasn't just comfortable with the setting against the Bills. He was also familiar with the pressure of the playoffs.

Nortman had appeared in six playoff games prior to Sunday's clash with the Bills.

The atmosphere and the stakes weren't too large for Nortman to handle.

"The crowd was electric and the team energized, certainly the atmosphere felt like a playoff atmosphere," Nortman said.

"I pride myself on every punt being the same, whether it's Preseason Week 1 or the wild-card round playoffs. Just go out there, hit the best punt I can. I hit some good ones today that I liked that put us in a good spot."

