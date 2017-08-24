Jaguars Preseason Stock Watch: Wynn stands out in loss, Cann flagged for three penalties

Aug 24, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Shane Wynn (14) makes a catch for a touchdown in the game against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

The Jaguars have several roster spots that lack clarity following the team's 24-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Thursday's exhibition game failed to solve the riddle that is the Jaguars' starting quarterback position. The results also created concern for both the offensive and defensive lines.

However, even with the confusion throughout the depth chart, there were a handful of notable performances against Carolina.

Here are three players who helped and three players who hurt their roster statuses against the Panthers:

STOCK ON THE RISE

Jason Myers

Key Moment: Myers connected on a successful 44-yard field goal attempt at the end of the second quarter to tie the game before halftime.

Outlook: Myers needed to be perfect on Thursday and he delivered. While he only had one field goal attempt, he made the most of it. He also made both of his extra point attempts.

Myers had three missed field goals and a missed extra point in the two previous games. The Jaguars brought in two veteran kickers to potentially add competition this week but passed on signing both.

Myers needs to continue to convert his field goal attempts next week against the Atlanta Falcons to keep his job. For now, he is back on the right track.

Shane Wynn

Key Moment: Wynn caught a four-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Outlook: Wynn carried over his strong play from training camp with a nice night against the Panthers. Wynn caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also produced a 48-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. The big return was capped by a touchdown run from running back Jonathan Grimes.

“The opportunity [was] given to me, I’m just trying to take full advantage of it and do what I can to make the team,” Wynn said after the game.

Wynn may not make the Jaguars' roster, but he should be on an NFL team this season.

Corey Grant

Key Moment: Grant picked up 51 yards on a fake punt run, setting up the Jaguars in the red zone on their second series.

Outlook: Grant has proven to be a big play threat for the Jaguars. The special teams trick play not only picked up the first down but put the Jaguars in position to score their first touchdown of the game. It was a boost for a Jaguars team that struggled to create any momentum early on.

Grant was complimented by Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone after the game.

“He’s done a great job," Marrone said, regarding Grant. "I’m sure there’s things he’d like to do better, have the pass back, things of that nature, but you can’t fault his effort. You can’t fault what he’s doing from the backfield. You can’t fault what he’s doing on teams, so overall he’s doing everything he possibly can to make the team. Not only do I appreciate that and the coaches, I think more importantly his teammates appreciate that.”

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

STOCK ON THE DECLINE

Chris Ivory

Biggest Mishap: For the second-straight week, Ivory whiffed on a blitz and allowed a sack on Chad Henne.

Outlook: The Jaguars need running backs who can pass protect. Ivory is a veteran who has been struggling in that category this preseason.

Ivory has also had less-than-stellar results on the ground. While he did produce a rushing touchdown against the Panthers, he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry.

While the offensive line has struggled in the running game for some time, Ivory does need to do a better job of following his blocks and creating some extra yards.

A.J. Cann

Biggest Mishap: Cann was called for two holding penalties and a false start penalty on Thursday.

Outlook: The former third-round pick was called for three penalties with two coming in the third quarter. That's unacceptable for an experienced starting lineman.

Cann had a solid training camp at right guard, but multiple penalties should bother coaches. Fortunately for Cann, he is probably the best natural guard on the roster and his mistakes won't lead to a demotion.

Allen Hurns

Biggest Mishap: Hurns dropped a Blake Bortles pass, which was intercepted and returned 48 yards by Panthers cornerback Zack Sanchez.

Outlook: Hurns caught three passes for 28 yards against the Panthers. However, one of the receptions he didn't make led to a scoring opportunity for Carolina.

Hurns wasn't featured on offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He played into the second half on Thursday. The drop for the interception was a head-scratcher.

Rookie Keelan Cole started over Hurns against the Panthers. Offering up turnovers won't help Hurns earn more playing time.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV