Jaguars Preseason Stock Watch: Allen offers promise in loss to Bucs, Ivory fails to produce big runs

Aug 17, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Brandon Allen (10) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

Everything seemingly went wrong for the Jaguars during the first three quarters of the team's 12-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday.

Still, there were a few standouts mixed into the poor performance of the overall team. While the bad outweighed the good, some players helped boost their roster stock.

Here are three players who helped and three players who hurt their roster status against Tampa Bay:

STOCK ON THE RISE

Brandon Allen

Key Moment: Allen led a fourth-quarter scoring drive capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to fullback Marquez Williams.

Outlook: Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone acknowledged that Blake Bortles and Chad Henne are set to battle for the starting quarterback job over the next two weeks. He also wouldn't rule out Allen as a potential candidate as well.

Allen has completed 15-of-22 passes for 229 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first two preseason games. He has made himself worthy of a roster spot as the third-string quarterback. If he can continue to progress over the next two preseason games, he could rise up the depth chart.

Dede Westbrook

Key Moment: Westbrook caught five passes of over 20 yards in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss.

Outlook: The fourth-round pick has impressed with his ability to get downfield in a hurry. The connection between Westbrook and Allen has come in handy over the last two weeks.

Westbrook is in line for punt return duty, but he may have earned a deep threat role in the Jaguars' offense as well.

In two preseason games, Westbrook has caught seven receptions for 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Sheldon Day

Key Moment: Day wrapped up Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the red zone for a sack on third and 7 with 7:49 left in the first half.

Outlook: Day has been very active during the first two preseason games. He has produced seven tackles and a sack over the last two weeks and has been terrific against opposing rushing attacks.

Day is working his way into the conversation of being the first defensive tackle off the bench. He will need to continue to play at this pace moving forward to lock up the backup three-technique spot.

STOCK ON THE DECLINE

Jason Myers

Biggest Mishap: Myers missed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and then missed an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter.

Outlook: Myers has had a rough start to the preseason with three missed field goals and a missed extra point attempt. It is time for the Jaguars to bring in competition for the third-year kicker.

Myers shouldn't be outright replaced, but he needs to regain his accuracy over the next two weeks to keep his job.

T.J. Yeldon

Biggest Mishap: Yeldon suffered a left hamstring strain after the first series and failed to return to the game.

Outlook: Yeldon can't seem to stay healthy. He dealt with an ankle issue throughout the offseason program and has battled ailments during his first two years in the league. Thursday was just the latest setback for the young running back, who offered just two yards on two carries as a starter against the Buccaneers.

Availability is very important to this new regime and Yeldon hasn't been consistently available this offseason. He is still likely to be the third-down back, but his hold on that spot may fade if he continues to miss time.

Chris Ivory

Biggest Mishap: Ivory ran for just four yards on seven carries against the Buccaneers.

Outlook: Averaging less than one-yard per run on seven carries during a preseason game is not a good look. Ivory looked solid against the Patriots last week, but couldn't find holes against the Buccaneers. Part of that is on the offensive line, but Ivory has struggled with vision issues since joining the Jaguars.

Ivory also whiffed on a blitz pickup in the third quarter, which led to a sack on Henne by Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton.

Ivory costs more to cut than keep, but with the Jaguars' cap space in great shape that may not matter.

