Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) warms up prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

The Jaguars practiced without starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey inside the team's indoor facility Monday.

The former first-round pick was receiving medical treatment during practice, according to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. The head coach said Ramsey should be fine moving forward.

The second-year cornerback started training camp on the physically unable perform list as he recovered from core muscle surgery. Ramsey underwent the procedure at the end of the offseason program in June.

Ramsey returned to practice following the first preseason game against the New England Patriots. He made his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

Ramsey has yet to play with fellow starters A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin due to all three dealing with injuries. Bouye returned to practice this weekend after missing the first three preseason games.

Along with Ramsey, linebacker Josh McNary missed practice for the first time.

Wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Rashad Greene, tight end Mychal Rivera, cornerback Doran Grant and fullback Marquez Williams also continued to miss practice.

Westbrook was in Philadelphia to receive treatment on an undisclosed injury, according to Marrone. He is expected to play Thursday.

Jaguars sign veteran linebacker

On Monday, the Jaguars signed a linebacker who has ties to the team's next two opponents.

Veteran linebacker Akeem Dent was added to the mix to replace Audie Cole, who was released Saturday. With McNary missing practice, the Jaguars needed to beef up their linebacker numbers.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound defender was a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2011. He spent three seasons with the Falcons before being traded to the Houston Texans.

Dent spent the last three seasons in Houston. He has produced 203 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups during his career.

Dent is a Douglass, Georgia native. He played college football at the University of Georgia.

The Jaguars' roster is now at the 90-man limit following the signing of Dent.

More News and Notes

- Marrone said he has been happy with quarterback Blake Bortles' work since being named the Week 1 starting quarterback. He said the quarterback seems more relaxed and his footwork has improved.

- Marrone said running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Marqise Lee have practiced well since returning to practice this past weekend. He said they are in good shape and the staff has given them extra reps to catch up on the workload.

Marrone said he expects them to play Week 1, but will just say "we'll see" for now.

- Marrone noted that cornerbacks Tyler Patmon and Brian Dixon have played their way into potentially earning a roster spot. The two players have been the immediate replacements for Bouye, Ramsey and Colvin during training camp and the preseason.

- Marrone on wide receiver Allen Robinson: "I think he's had an outstanding camp and I told that to Allen. I said I've been around a lot of camps and I'm not taking anything away from a lot of the great players that I've been around but as far as focus, as far as the amount of work that he's put in, the amount of competition in each individual rep, whether it's one-on-one or whatever he's doing, he's going full speed. I told him the other day I couldn't be any happier from the job he's done preparing himself to come in. He came in ready to go, he really did. I have not seen him slowing down."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

