Jaguars Practice Report: Marrone acknowledges the importance of preseason finale, Ramsey still out

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has yet to inform his players about his plans for the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.

Marrone plans to discuss the various workloads with the team in meetings before the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"I have a plan in my mind," Marrone said Tuesday. "I think that we have meetings today, meetings tomorrow, and I'm not trying to hold things or do things like that, I just think it's important for our players' mindset to keep them locked in."

Marrone said there is plenty of value to the fourth preseason game. He said the players' work in the preseason serves as their resume.

He mentioned the notable rise of Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who made the Denver Broncos' roster as a rookie because of his special teams work in the preseason.

Marrone also said that some coaches can also fall into the trap of projecting too much with what they see in one game.

As a former player, he understands the pressure that is on his players to win a job in the NFL. He still has to find his best 53 players to form a successful roster.

"I have to be very careful because of how I talk to the team about earning positions and things of that nature," Marrone said. "I'm very conscious of that from when I form my opinion on who should be here and who's not."

Marrone said there are still a few open competitions on the roster heading into the final exhibition game.

Ramsey misses practice, Westbrook returns

For the second-straight practice, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (core) sat out to receive treatment Tuesday. Marrone said the team is just being smart with the handling of Ramsey.

The team was also without running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and tight end Mychal Rivera (undisclosed), who are unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason finale.

Guard Earl Watford, linebacker Josh McNary and cornerback Doran Grant also missed practice.

Notable returns to the lineup included fullback Marquez Williams, defensive tackle Michael Bennett and wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Westbrook was in Philadelphia to receive treatment for an undisclosed injury Monday. Marrone said Westbrook didn't move as well as he thought he would in his return.

More News and Notes

- Marrone said third-string quarterback Brandon Allen has played better in preseasongames than in training camp practices.

- Marrone would not reveal whether or not cornerbacks Aaron Colvin or A.J. Bouye would play on Thursday. He said he has seen good things from them in practice.

- Marrone called Rivera's injury issues a "tough situation." He said he hasn't spoken with Rivera regarding his mental state at this point.

