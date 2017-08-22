Jaguars Practice Report: Jalen Ramsey expected to play Thursday, Dante Fowler still being held out

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (15) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) work out during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone "feels good" about cornerback Jalen Ramsey's chances of playing on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

Ramsey underwent core surgery in June and was sidelined for the first two weeks of training camp.

The defensive back was taken off the physically unable to perform list on August 12. After 10 days of being eased into practice, the Jaguars staff feels like he is ready to play for the first time this preseason.

"I think our plan is to get Jalen in there," Marrone said after practice Tuesday. "We feel like we're going to put him in there, so we're excited about seeing him. He's had a good week."

Ramsey was an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate last season, as he started all 16 games and produced 65 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in his first year.

Ramsey is expected to form a strong cornerback trio with A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin, who have also dealt with injuries of their own. Both are expected to miss Ramsey' preseason debut against Carolina.

The former first-round pick said he was a little sore after his full participation in drills this week. Ramsey said he is only at 90 percent.

However, the young cornerback is excited about the opportunity to face the Panthers.

"I just want to really knock some rust off in this game," Ramsey said. "In an game setting, not just practice. But if I do lay somebody out or get my hands on the ball, I ain't complaining. It'd be cool. We'll just see how the game goes for the time I'm in there."

Ramsey will face a former college teammate on Thursday. Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin was a standout at Florida State when Ramsey arrived on campus.

The two players haven't competed against one another in four years.

"It'll be cool for sure," Ramsey said. "I haven't went up against him since practices my freshman year in college."

Benjamin will be an interesting test for Ramsey. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound wide receiver offers rare size and talent at his position. Luckily for Ramsey, the cornerback offers similar traits at his spot.

Fowler, Greene still sidelined

The Jaguars practiced without defensive end Dante Fowler (lower body) and wide receiver Rashad Greene (back) for the second straight day.

Fowler recently received formal charges from his July arrest in Pinellas County. He was having a strong training camp and recorded a sack and a forced fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second preseason game.

Greene is facing an uphill climb for a roster spot, as journeyman Shane Wynn and undrafted rookie Keelan Cole have seemingly supplanted him on the wide receiver depth chart. Cole and Wynn have also received looks at punt returner, a job that seemed to be Greene's to lose early on in camp.

Now dealing with injury, Greene may be on his way out of Jacksonville. The Jaguars have consistently cut players with nagging injuries throughout the offseason. Football executive Tom Coughlin and Marrone have stated in the past that availability is the most important ability a player can have.

The Jaguars have ruled out running backs T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and Leonard Fournette (foot), tight end Mychal Rivera (undisclosed), cornerback A.J. Bouye (undisclosed) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) for Thursday night's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. None of the five players took part in the final practice before the game.

Defensive tackle Michael Bennett (undisclosed) also missed practice. He has been held out of workouts since before the preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

More News and Notes

- Marrone said he has yet to discuss his quarterback plan with Blake Bortles and Chad Henne. Marrone said he will discuss the plan with the quarterbacks after watching tape from Tuesday's practice. He said neither player "hurt themselves" during the practices this week.

- Marrone said he is leaning toward rotating players into the left guard position during the game against the Panthers. Rookie Cam Robinson will continue to play left tackle.

- At kicker, Marrone is looking for Jason Myers to be productive on kickoffs and field goal attempts. The third preseason game could be a huge one for the young kicker. The Jaguars brought in veterans Dan Carpenter and Patrick Murray earlier in the week for tryouts.

- At fullback, Marrone wants to see a player that can lead blocker, catch and play very well on special teams. The game's third phase will be worth watching to figure out the fullback position.

