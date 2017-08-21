Jaguars Practice Report: Fowler misses session, Bowanko in the mix at left guard

Apr 7, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Former Florida Gators defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. looks on during the orange and blue debut at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Orange won 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

The Jaguars took to the practice field without defensive end Dante Fowler on Monday.

The former first-round pick was formally charged with three misdemeanor crimes on August 10. The charges stem from an arrest on July 18. Reports of the formal charges filtered out prior to practice.

DOWNLOAD THE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL APP FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

However, Fowler was not available due to a lower body injury, according to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Defensive tackle Michael Bennett and wide receiver Rashad Greene (back) were also missing from the flex field.

Running backs Leonard Fournette (foot) and T.J. Yeldon (hamstring), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle), tight end Mychal Rivera (undisclosed) and cornerback A.J. Bouye (undisclosed) worked on the sidelines. All five players were in full uniforms.

Marrone ruled out Fournette, Yeldon, Lee, Rivera and Bouye for the game against the Panthers.

The Jaguars practiced in full pads.

Bowanko in the mix at left guard

The Jaguars are shaking things up at left guard following Patrick Omameh's rough performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think coming off that last game it's not good enough for what we're looking for, so potentially during the week we've been rotating some players through there," Marrone said. "It's the same type of situation [as with quarterback], try to find who is going to go in there and take that position."

Veteran Luke Bowanko has received reps at left guard this week in practice. Bowanko started 14 games at center as a rookie, but has since battled injuries and served as a depth player.

"He's one of the guys heavily involved in that mix [at left guard]," Marrone said.

More News and Notes

- Marrone said he hasn't made a decision at quarterback. While he has made a plan, he hasn't spoken with the quarterbacks about it.

Marrone wants to see how the remainder of the practices turnout. Both of them are doing "fine," according to Marrone.

The head coach declined to comment on his plan since he hadn't spoken with Blake Bortles or Chad Henne about it.

- When asked about Rivera's recovery from an undisclosed injury, Marrone said he was trying to get him back on the field for the last preseason game. Rivera has missed practice since late July.

The former Oakland Raiders tight end has the second-most experience in the tight end room and is known for his receiving ability. He was signed during free agency in March.

- Marrone said he is looking for a backup to Telvin Smith at weakside linebacker.

"Well you know it's tough when it's talking about my backup," Smith said after practice. "I don't think about that because I see myself on the field, I don't see this team playing without me on the field and I feel like every defensive player should have that mindset. If you're not on the field then it's a totally different game without you."

- Marrone on the returner jobs: "I think we've got some good options there, we really do. At the end of the day, it's probably going to come down to who is going to make the team first and then what it's going to come down to is how are we going to dress on game day, because I think we have some good options."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV