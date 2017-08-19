Jaguars Practice Report: Colvin returns from PUP, Yeldon sidelined after suffering injury in game

Oct 23, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin (22) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

After spending the entire offseason program and three weeks of training camp on the sidelines, cornerback Aaron Colvin returned to practice Saturday.

The fourth-year cornerback was taken off the physically unable to perform list and joined his teammates during drills at the Jaguars' indoor practice facility.

Colvin had battled an ankle injury since the end of last season. He was placed on injured reserve in Week 16.

Colvin's return means there are no more Jaguars players on the PUP.

He will join fellow starters Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in nickel sets this season. Both Ramsey (core) and Bouye (undisclosed) have also dealt with injuries this offseason.

Colvin is among the better nickel cornerbacks in the league. While he has yet to record an interception, Colvin is a highly productive blitzer from the slot.

He has produced 122 tackles, five sacks and nine pass breakups in 32 career games.

Colvin, a 2014 fourth-round pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He was suspended for the first four games of last season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substance policy.

He missed 12 games due to injuries during the first three seasons of his career.

Yeldon, Gaines out with injuries following preseason loss

The Jaguars continued to be without running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) due to injuries. Both expressed optimism regarding returns before Week 1 of the regular season prior to practice.

Running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and cornerback Charles Gaines (eye) were held out of practice after suffering injuries in Thursday's preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook also missed practice due to "soreness", according to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Bouye, guard Earl Watford, tight end Mychal Rivera and defensive tackle Michael Bennett also remained out with undisclosed injuries.

Cornerback Tracy Porter returned after being held out of practice for more than a week with an undisclosed injury.

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars declined to sign Dan Carpenter or Patrick Murray, despite hosting both kickers for workouts Saturday. While they passed on immediately signing a kicker, they may add Carpenter or Murray if incumbent specialist Jason Myers continues to struggle. Myers has missed three field goals and an extra point attempt in two preseason games.

- Marrone named veteran Paul Posluszny as the Jaguars starting middle linebacker and Myles Jack as the starting strong-side linebacker after practice. He said he spoke to both about the decision. Jack is still likely to be a three-down linebacker with Posluszny playing in base situations.

- Jaguars cornerback Brian Dixon has recently received praise from Marrone and Ramsey for his work on defense. The former New Orleans Saints defensive back has filled in for Ramsey and Bouye while they have nursed injuries.

While Dixon has stood out on defense, his true love is special teams.

"Well that's what I do, I play special teams, I love playing special teams," Dixon said. "Hopefully, I'll get the chance to play more of that in these next two preseason games, but that's what I do coming from the Saints.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV