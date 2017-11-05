Jaguars players, referee address brawl between Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Green

Nov 5, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) throws a punch at the helmet of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) after pulling him to the ground after a play in the second quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Greene, USA TODAY NETWORK)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fists and flags flew in the closing seconds of the first half during the Jaguars' 23-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Field Sunday.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver A.J. Green exchanged words throughout the first 29 minutes and 42 seconds of the game. With 18 seconds left in the first half, the words were traded for a physical altercation.

Following a one-yard run by Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Ramsey pushed Green to the ground. The wide receiver jumped up and threw Ramsey to the ground. Green then threw at least two punches at Ramsey's head, which was covered by his helmet.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack didn't hesitate when came to defending his teammate. Jack leaped into Green, who was focused on his brawl with Ramsey.

"The first thing that came to my mind was to fight," Jack said. "Especially with how [Green] had Jalen, I didn't like that, so I ran over there. That was my first instinct, just to go over there and protect my teammate. The way it looked, Jalen was in no position to defend himself."

Players on both sides joined the scrum.

Several players had their helmets removed while either trying to get in on the action or break it up. Cornerback Aaron Colvin was involved in the scuffle.

"I caught the end of it," Colvin said. "I know that all game, [Ramsey] and A.J. Green were going back and forth [with smack talk] but from what I [saw] I wasn't of fan of the [fight]. That's my brother, that's literally my brother, so I had to go out there and figure out what the deal [was]."

Both Green and Ramsey were ejected after the fight was broken up. Ramsey left the stadium after the first half while Green was forced wait out the game in the locker room.

Several fans were angered by Ramsey's ejection, as he only shoved Green before the onslaught of punches. Referee Brad Allen explained the decision to eject both after the game.

"[Ramsey] was ejected for a flagrant personal foul, which started the altercation which resulted in a punch from [Green]," Allen said. "They were both disqualified."

Allen explained that the referees offered warnings before the brawl broke out.

"Well, first of all, I can't tell you what we have on our games cards because they're back in the [officials' locker] room," Allen said. "But throughout the game, we had warnings to both sidelines and to individual players, at which time we recorded. I can't tell you the specifics of what time."

While only Green and Ramsey were ejected, other players are likely to face consequences for their actions in the brawl.

Colvin and Jack both wanted to protect their teammate. Both said they will accept their punishments when the league addresses the situation.

"It's in the back of my mind now," Colvin said. "But at the time, it didn't really matter. At the end of the day, if anybody in this locker room - any of the 53 of us were in that same situation - I would have done the same exact thing."

