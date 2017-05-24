Jaguars plan to 'protect' rookies early in program, force them to earn larger roles in practice

Jaguars first-round pick Leonard Fournette takes part in drills during OTAs. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, WTLV)

The Jaguars plan to take their time with their new draft class.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Doug Marrone reiterated his desire to test the rookies throughout the offseason in order to prepare them for featured roles.

The Jaguars drafted running back Leonard Fournette and offensive tackle Cam Robinson to be first-year starters. They selected Dawuane Smoot and Dede Westbrook to be immediate contributors.

Still, Jacksonville won't force the issue.

“I think you have to be careful," Marrone said.

"If you talk about earning and deserving and things of that nature – you are more so like a bunch of your young guys coming in here and we have some other guys that maybe haven’t earned it either, but they will go up there, up front, a little bit and we will start working and we will start mixing it up and mixing them in as we go."

Last year, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played 713 snaps on offense as a rookie. The next closest snap count for a Cowboys running back was 139 snaps from Lance Dunbar.

The Jaguars aren't in a position where they have to force Fournette into a workload like the Cowboys did with Elliott.

Jacksonville has two former starting running backs in Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, who can theoretically take on some of the load.

Yeldon covered the majority of the Jaguars' snaps last season. He logged 577 snaps on offense, while Ivory handled 311.

The Jaguars will probably ease Fournette into his duties, while using Ivory as a buffer. The offseason will help the Jaguars determine the rookie's workload.

There is no need to overwhelm him in the infancy of his NFL career.

"Early on, I try to tend to stay away from that," Marrone said.

"Just from a fact of, you really haven’t earned anything and it is really about protecting them a little bit more and protecting how they acclimate themselves into the team. I think it is always better if they keep their mouths shut and work extremely hard and start making some plays first before they get up there with the first group and do things of that nature. That is how I have always tried to do it unless something crazy happens where you don’t have anyone at that position and you have to put someone there.”

The Jaguars also have no need to force Robinson into a major role.

If veteran left tackle Branden Albert returns, the Jaguars have two proven starting tackles on the roster. If Robinson needs to take some extra time to learn, the Jaguars are protected with the presence of Albert and right tackle Jermey Parnell.

Smoot, who projects as a rotational pass rusher on the strong-side, is also covered by the versatility of starters Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell and Abry Jones. While Campbell will start on the strong-side, Jones and Jackson are capable of playing the position in a rotation.

Smoot started organized team activities on the sideline. If his absence from team drills persists, the Jaguars may need to give him more time to learn and get acclimated to the speed of the league.

Westbrook, who is expected to be a special teams contributor immediately, will get to test his ability throughout the summer. The Jaguars can hold off on featuring him on offense because they have veterans like Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee, Allen Hurns and Arrelious Benn.

The Jaguars' perceived depth allows Marrone to follow through on his "take your time" approach with the team's rookies.

Ideally, the team would like those players to step into major roles early on. However, they can afford to take their time this summer, because of the veteran holdovers and additions on the roster.

