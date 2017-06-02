Jaguars OTAs 6 Recap: Marrone discusses offensive line, quarterbacks look more accurate

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; A general view of the Jacksonville Jaguars during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars completed their second full week of organized team activities on Friday.

The sixth workout concluded with an offense vs. defense tug-of-war, which was won by the offense.

Other than the extra curricular activity, there wasn't much news to come out of the workout.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray was the lone new addition to the walking wounded list.

He was joined by the usual sideline squad, which featured cornerbacks Aaron Colvin and Tyler Patmon, safeties Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church, wide receiver Dede Westbrook, tight end Neal Sterling and defensive tackle Stefan Charles.

Safety James Sample and defensive end Calais Campbell both returned to work after missing Thursday's workout due to personal reasons.

Rookie wide receiver Kenneth Walker and running back Tim Cook continued to miss workouts because of graduation rules.

Offensive tackle Branden Albert continued to skip out on the voluntary workouts.

Quick Hits

- The quarterbacks were significantly more accurate during this session than in last Friday's workout. However, there were quiet a few drops from the skill players. Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone said drops typically happen during workouts when the field shrinks in red zone or short-yardage drills. He said the drops haven't been a problem throughout OTAs.

- Marrone said he doesn't considered OTAs to be practices. Essentially, Marrone is preparing the team to practice with the use of fundamentals and drills.

- Marrone said he was the one who initially suggested that Brandon Linder move to center last year. He said Linder has worked at center and guard this offseason, but parroted the lineman by saying that he was playing more at guard.

He also mentioned Earl Watford and Patrick Omameh as other potential starting guards.

- Marrone said the reason why A.J. Cann has moved to the left side is because he played that position in college. He wants Linder at right guard (right now) because he played the position during his first two NFL seasons. He didn't want Linder to have to go to left guard and play a position he wasn't used to.

He added that Tyler Shatley has been at center, but that Luke Bowanko and Chris Reed are also working at the position.

