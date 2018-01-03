Jaguars OT Cam Robinson feels better heading into postseason after missing Week 17

May 26, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) works out during organized team activities at Everbank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Jaguars rookie left tackle Cam Robinson spent his first regular-season finale on the sideline.

After suffering an abdominal strain during the Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Robinson was forced to miss the team's final matchup this past Sunday.

Robinson wanted to play against the Tennessee Titans. However, after he consulted with the team's medical staff, the entire group decided to shelve him for the season's final AFC South matchup.

"After talking to the doctors and the trainers, it was what was needed," Robinson said. "It was tough watching for me, as someone who loves being on the field to compete. It was tough but it was best [for me]."

Robinson took part in the Jaguars' first practice of the postseason Wednesday. He felt better after taking the weekend off.

While Robinson wasn't able to start all 16 regular-season games, he knows that being healthy for the postseason was the bigger priority for both him and the team.

Robinson believes he has made enough progress that he should be available for the wild-card round clash with the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm feeling better, just taking it day-by-day," Robinson said. "Just trending in the right direction, just trying to be my best on Sunday."

If he plays against Buffalo, Robinson will be matched up against Bills pass rusher Jerry Hughes, who has produced 35 sacks over the last five seasons. Robinson knows the battle with Hughes will be a big one for the Jaguars.

"He's an extremely good pass rusher," Robinson said. "He's had some good change of direction. He's a good rusher."

Robinson has matched up against several talented pass rushers this season. Veterans like Brian Orakpo, Chandler Jones and Robert Quinn have prepared him for the gauntlet of talent he is set to face in the postseason.

That experience has been the biggest takeaway from his rookie season.

"Honestly, what I take away most is the experience," Robinson said. "What I've learned from just playing at this level for a year, the amount of talent I've gone against this year, the experience is what I take from it the most."

Robinson has put together a solid first season in the NFL. Still, he isn't looking for praise heading into his initial NFL postseason.

He knows he will have to continue to earn high marks from his coaches and teammates during the playoffs.

"I just got to let my body of work speak for itself," Robinson said. "I'm not really into proving people wrong or right, I've always been one to let my play speak for itself."

