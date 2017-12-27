Jaguars Notes: Two starters miss practice with injuries, three roster moves made ahead of Week 17

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

The Jaguars practiced without pads and helmets to start the week's preparation for the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive tackle Abry Jones (back) and wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) were missing from the session due to their respective injuries.

Jones was injured during the Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Lee missed the game due to his ankle injury, which was suffered during the previous week.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (abdominal) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) participated in a limited capacity Wednesday, despite suffering injuries against the 49ers.

Their participation was a good sign for the Jaguars heading into Week 17.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

More News and Notes

- The Jaguars promoted wide receiver Montay Crockett (6-0, 184 lbs.) to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Crockett will replace fellow wide receiver Jaelen Strong who suffered a torn ACL against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. Strong was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The Jaguars filled Crockett's spot on the practice squad with wide receiver Tevaun Smith (6-2, 197 lbs.).

- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone on the Week 2 loss to the Titans:

“It always stings when you lose. It always hangs a little bit longer than when you win. That is the one part of the game. When you win, you are on to the next game and you are going. When you lose, it kind of takes a while for me. I can’t speak for everyone else. For me, it takes a little bit. As far as the friendships and the competition and everything, I don’t think that comes into play. I don’t think that comes into play at all, at least for me. I know that we are trying to prepare our teams the best we can to go out there and perform and win a football game. I don’t look into that as much. This game is a little bit different for me more so because of the family stuff. We are getting calls. ‘Can we get some tickets to watch Tennessee kick your ass?’ From people I know. I hear it.”

- Marrone on winning the fourth quarter of the season and potentially finishing 5-1 within the division:

Both are important. It’s the things that we’ve talked about all year long and that’s why we’re continuing to stress it. We’re not going to change now.”

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV