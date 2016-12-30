Jaguars Notes: Marrone on his 'winning' mentality, Jaguars staff dealing with midseason changes

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 24: Interim head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field on December 24, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Foldy, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone appears to have brought a winning mentality to the locker room over the last two weeks of the season.

Several players have noted that his succinct messaging and "all about winning" attitude have made for a different energy inside EverBank Field. Marrone has been a head coach at the NFL and college levels.

As a former player, he has a hard-nosed style that is relatable to young players produced by SEC and ACC programs. Several players inside the locker room have noted that Marrone relates to their college coaches.

Some players have alluded to his winning attitude as being a change of pace from former head coach Gus Bradley.

"I think the most important thing that he's emphasized is 'fellas, we gotta win,'" offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday. "That's what it really boils down to. We've got to win. Everything he's been stressing since he's had a chance to be at the helm of this team is winning. What do we have to do to win? What is it that our opponent does or avenues they go about putting themselves in a bad position for us to take advantage of that? So he's really done of a great job of finding those little keys and little nuggets throughout the film to show us what we've got to do to win this game."

Marrone was asked about the praise his players have offered him over the last few days. He was also asked about why the "winning" attitude seemed so uncanny to a locker room full of NFL players.

“It’s probably better for them to answer those questions," Marrone said on Friday. "I really don’t know how I’ve approached the team. Like I said, I’ve done it for six years, and I’ve approached it, I feel very comfortable with it. I feel it’s an approach that, it just flows out of my mouth. It’s natural because I think the one thing about a football team, whenever you get up and stand up in front of a team, you need to make sure that you tell them the truth. I just try to tell them like it is, tell them what we need to do to win the game and making sure that everybody understands what we have to do in all three phases. That’s how I always operated, so I don’t know why the players would say that.”

Marrone met with owner Shad Khan and his son, Tony, this week. He denied the meeting was about the permanent head coaching job, but did say they approached him about his current situation.

“We met, but it wasn’t about the position. It’s just the same as I’ve been meeting with Dave Caldwell and not about the position. People in the building. The conversation, I think it was Monday, both Shad (Khad) and Tony (Khan) were in the building, and they just were upstairs eating. I happened to be walking upstairs to grab something to eat because I don’t miss many meals and it was just basically like, ‘hey, how’s it going? How’s the team? What are we getting ready to do this week?’ It wasn’t anything beyond the future.”

Marrone may need to start looking for a new job in the near future. Still, his goal is to beat the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

He and his staff have endured a whirlwind season at this point. However, he said his fellow coaches have handled their situation very well.

“They’ve done a great job," Marrone said. "Like I said before, I think it’s one of those things where if you don’t bring it up, it’s always the elephant-in-the-room-type approach. I’m more of hey, let’s bring up the issues. Listen, this is what we understand with what’s going on. We understand that these are challenges for us and it’ll challenge our professionalism and make sure we do the right thing. We understand those situations, but let’s go ahead, this is what we have to do. I think once people acknowledge that, people will say, okay, you know what, we all understand, we’re all in the same situation, let’s make sure that this type of challenge of this type of adversity is not going to make us any less of a professional. I think the coaches have done a really good job and also the players and the trainers and the equipment guys. There’s a lot of people that are involved when these decisions occur, when you have to make a change.”

If Marrone can get to 2-0 with a win over the Colts, he may be in line for the permanent gig. He won't form a plan or pitch for the job until after Sunday.

"I have not started to prepare myself or have a date. My focus right now is on the assistant coaches, what my role is as interim head coach, what do I have to do for them and then I have to do for the players and making sure that everything is organized, win the game but then after that, everything organized for that Monday to make sure things are fine. I think my mind will go to a different place once my responsibilities are done as the interim head coach. I think my mind goes back to what our assistant coaches are going through with this, what’s in store for the future. I don’t know.”

Week 17 Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE: WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), WR Marqise Lee (hip flexor), RB Chris Ivory (hamstring)

OUT: DT Jordan Hill (calf)

More News and Notes

- Marrone on Hurns potentially playing without practice this week: “Absolutely. He’s pushing to get back. We’ll go all the way up till game time before we really have to make a decision. We’ve kept him on the roster for a point to try and get him back and I think that’s why we haven’t put him to IR, so there’s that chance. So as long as there’s a chance, we’re going to keep pushing it because he’s someone that can help us win.”

- Marrone on Blake Bortles' and the coaching changes: “Yeah, I think that and I said this to the production crews when we meet with them: A lot of questions will be asked obviously about the quarterback and it’ll be about Blake. I think that the thing that gets missed in everything because we concentrate on numbers and where we’re at and what’s going on, and the thing that’s been missed is here’s a young football player that we’re developing just like a lot of players on our team, but he’s on his third offensive coordinator. Now he’s not going to come out and say that; he’s not going to create excuses for himself, which I admire. He’s a tough kid. I think if everyone, obviously with Coach [Gus] Bradley having to come up here every day, after that you would have to say Blake has probably had the toughest situation. He’s in here taking it every single day he’s available to the media, but for me what I don’t understand as someone that’s been sitting on the outside of it and no one’s mission, here’s this kid going on his third offensive coordinator and that’s very difficult to do for anyone, never mind a young quarterback. I think he’s been outstanding as far as that and not pointing fingers or not making excuses for himself.”

