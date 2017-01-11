Jaguars Notes: Former players discuss Coughlin's approach; players praise dismissed staff members

Football: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin during practice at Alltel Stadium. Jacksonville, FL 9/8/1999 CREDIT: Bill Frakes (Photo by Bill Frakes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X58577 ) (Photo: Bill Frakes, 1999 Sports Illustrated)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin will be re-introduced to Jacksonville on Thursday morning.

The new executive arrives with a storied past. His legacy in Jacksonville is what Jaguars fans and former players reflect on the most. He went 68-60 with the Jaguars from 1995-2002.

While that doesn't seem like an overly impressive output, Coughlin provided a level of success unrivaled in franchise history.

The Jaguars have a 15-49 record over the last four seasons. That's why a large chunk of the fan base clamored for Coughlin's return.

On Monday, the fans got their wish.

While he won't be the head coach, he will oversee football operations. He is in charge of turning this ship around and a lot of his former players approve of his return.

Former Jacksonville tight end Damon Jones is among the group that thinks Coughlin is what the Jaguars need right now. He believes Coughlin will bring back something that has been missing in recent years.

"Discipline," Jones said in a Facebook Live segment with First Coast News. "I think he's going bring structure, some things that some of these young guys - people had a lot of expectations going into the 2016 season. It was a relatively young team, probably the youngest team in the league and they made some young mistakes that cost them games. I think Coughlin is going to bring some discipline, some structure and he's definitely going to be time-oriented."

Former Jaguars cornerback Brian Witherspoon didn't play for Coughlin in Jacksonville. However, he did win a Super Bowl championship with the New York Giants under Coughlin's watch.

"His mentality is it's never about what you can do for yourself, it's always what you can do for your teammates," Witherspoon said. "Everything that he teaches and preaches is about selflessness."

Coughlin has a reputation of being a team-builder. He believes in accountability, team work, punctuality and professionalism.

"It was definitely a work environment," Jones said. "Saturday mornings, he would come in and just try to break the ice with guys and guys would just scatter out of the locker room. Even on Saturdays in the leisure part of our time. He always kept it tight."

Jaguars players discuss dismissed assistants

The Jaguars fired several assistant coaches on Tuesday.

While some of the dismissed coaches had a long history with the team, like former defensive backs coach Dwayne Walker and former wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, others were likely part of a group of "who is that?" or "what did he do?" names.

Sometimes those "no name" coaches can have a bigger impact on players than you'd think.

Take former assistant defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks for example. The former NFL defensive back worked with the Jaguars safeties, and for some, served as an example of how to make it in the league.

"He is an excellent young coach who sees the game from a players perspective," safety Akeem Davis said. "He has great energy and knows/understands how to get 110-percent out of his guys. Great coach, even better man."

Former assistant defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton may not register on your coaching staff radar. However, he is well-respected by Jaguars veteran linemen.

"He is a great coach, even greater person," defensive tackle Abry Jones said. "He helped me a lot in my early years."

Walker was also well-respected by the defensive backs in the locker room. He worked mostly with the cornerbacks.

"We are a Top 5 pass defense for a reason," cornerback Davon House said. "And a big reason is [Walker] and [Bullocks]."

Looking at the new additions to the Jaguars' roster

The Jaguars have added three new players on future contracts this week. The trio joins a group of seven practice squad players that signed similar deals following the conclusion of the season.

While those signings typically fall under the radar, remember that cornerback Josh Johnson and left guard Chris Reed made the 53-man roster after being added in similar ways last off-season.

Below are the 10 players signed to future/reserve contracts thus far:

DT Louis Nix (6-2, 331 lbs)

The Jacksonville native has a few years of NFL experiences, but has yet to really take off as a professional. He is scheme versatile, which should help him in his quest to a earn a roster spot later this year.

TE E.J. Bibbs (6-2, 258 lbs)

Bibbs has bounced around a bit after making the Cleveland Browns roster as an undrafted rookie a few seasons ago. He will have to show a prowess on special teams to make the roster.

CB Doran Grant (5-10, 200 lbs)

The former Ohio State cornerback was on the practice squad for most of the season. He has a familiarity with several of his teammates.

OT Nila Kasitati (6-4, 315 lbs)

There is no doubt that the offensive line will undergo a facelift this off-season. If Kasitati can offer some upside, he may be able to squeeze in as a depth player.

TE Rapheal Kirby (6-7, 258 lbs)

The big target from the University of Miami offers unparalleled size on the roster and could be viewed as a redzone threat. Depending on what happens to the veterans at the tight end position, Kirby could seemingly fight for a roster spot.

OT Arturo Uzdavinis (6-6, 295 lbs)

The Jaguars need help at tackle. Uzdavinis - who some of his teammates initially referred to as "the Dothraki guy" - needs to prove he belongs. If you're a Game of Thrones fan, maybe he will draw your attention in training camp.

New Additions

WR Jamal Robinson (6-4, 207 lbs)

Robinson signed as an undrafted free agent last year and had issues with route running and concentration. He briefly returned to the practice squad but failed to stick. His size could be an asset if he is able to fix his mechanics.

S Elijah Shumate (6-0, 224 lbs)

The Notre Dame product is a bigger safety. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last off-season but a wrist injury derailed his rookie year. He will look to make the roster as a box safety and special teams player this summer.

OT Colin Kelly (6-5, 298 lbs)

Like Johnson before him, Kelly is trying to make the Jaguars roster after a stint in the CFL. He initially entered the NFL in 2013 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former undrafted lineman has also served in stints with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. He recently played for the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

(© 2017 WTLV)