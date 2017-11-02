Jaguars Notes: Bengals' defense offers a new look for Jacksonville offense, Ramsey on Colvin

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 2: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2014 Getty Images)

The Jaguars have faced mostly 3-4 defenses throughout the first half of the season. On Sunday, the Jacksonville offense will face a 4-3 defense when the group matches up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While other teams like the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets have offered 4-3 looks, the Bengals will deploy the even front throughout the game.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett believes the change will lead to some adjustment, even though his unit faces a 4-3 defense on a daily basis in practice.

"It was funny getting up in front of the guys and saying 'Okay, we've got a 4-3 defense now,'" Hackett said Thursday. "It's completely different. Every week you have different challenges, every team does different things. This team is dramatically different than all of the other ones that we've seen. The positive thing is that's what our defense does, so we've gotten to go back to what we've been going against in OTAs and training camp, so there is some recall there."

The Jaguars believe they will be prepared for the likes of defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Preparation will be the key for the Jaguars on offense in what seems like a low-scoring affair on paper.

"It's a bit of a change up," left guard Patrick Omameh said. "It's not an extreme change, you know we see 4-3 from our own defense, saw it for the majority of training camp. As far as assignments and play-calling goes, it's something we're prepared for and ready to get out there on Sunday and make some plays."

Starting right guard A.J. Cann echoes Omameh's sentiments regarding the lack of difficulty in facing a different look. Cann knows what's coming because he has seen the looks before in practice.

"With us, we've seen it a lot in practice," Cann said. "Even though we play a lot of 3-4 teams, a lot of them were 4-3 base, so this front we see is nothing we can't adjust to and won't be able to have success against if we do what we're supposed to do."

Ramsey addresses Colvin tweet

Jaguars starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey gained some attention Wednesday night when he sent out the following tweet:

I’m ready for my dawg AC to get his extension now. Got Tel what he earned to keep this Defense together, so AC gotta be next!!! 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 1, 2017

The second-year cornerback was playing Madden with the Jaguars, and his teammate, fellow cornerback Aaron Colvin, had two picks in the game. Ramsey said Colvin's Madden character plays like his real-life teammate.

Ramsey thinks Colvin deserves an extension because of what he means to the defense.

"Very valuable to this team, very valuable to this secondary," Ramsey said regarding Colvin.

Ramsey has gone on record to say the Jaguars' starting cornerbacks - he and A.J. Bouye - are the best in the league this season.

"We aren't talking about the past, we're talking about this year," Ramsey said. "I can tell you two corners who are doing it right now this year and they're in this locker room."

Ramsey will cover Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green on Sunday. He isn't concerned about going up against the All-Pro wide receiver.

"That's cool," Ramsey said. "It doesn't matter who you put in front of Jalen. Watch on Sunday."

More News and Notes

- For the second-straight day, wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) was held out of practice with an injury. Left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle) was limited for the second-straight practice.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist), center Brandon Linder (illness) and running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) were full participants during the session.

- Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis told reporters that rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook has been fielding punts in practice. Westbrook has yet to be activated off injured reserve as of Thursday.

- The Jaguars worked out left-footed punter Jeff Locke earlier this week. DeCamillis said Locke replicated the spin of Bengals' left-footed punter Kevin Huber. The spin on the ball is different depending on the leg used by the punter.

- Linebacker Kevin Minter (elbow) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) missed practice for the second-straight day for the Bengals.

