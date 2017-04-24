Jaguars Mailbag: What would be the biggest surprise pick? Is there any shot at quarterback at No. 4?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 05: Linebacker Zach Cunningham of Vanderbilt in action during day five of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

The NFL Draft is just a few days away.

While we await the selection process, several questions linger for the Jaguars. Luckily, First Coast News has the Jaguars Mailbag to collect some of those inquiries, so we can answer them as best as we can.

This week's mailbag features questions about the No. 4 pick (editor's note: duh!), the depth of the draft class and the ever-popular quarterback position.

Chance Hester asks: As good as Solomon Thomas is, after the Jags have spent so much money on the defensive line the last two offseasons why would we take another with such a high pick?

Mike Kaye: The Jaguars have, in fact, spent quite a bit of cash on the defensive line. However, the way that Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell sets up contracts, the deals can easily be torn up after two seasons. Malik Jackson enters the second year of his deal this offseason and Calais Campbell's deal is basically a two-year pact when you take away all of the fluff.

With Campbell being older and the pass rush still needing work, adding a player like Thomas or Alabama's Jonathan Allen makes sense due to their versatility. Thomas is a guy that could take over for Campbell long-term and in the short-term rotate at both end positions and create mismatches. Imagine Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson, Calais Campbell and Thomas attacking you on third down. I think Allen falls into this category as well, although I think he could take Jackson's spot in the long-run.

I am an "old school" thinker when it comes to the draft, as I believe in building "inside out." I want my lines on defense and offense to be as talented and as impactful as possible. Thomas and Allen have the potential to be cornerstone players for their future teams.

Randy G asks: At what point do the Jags select an offensive lineman in your opinion?

MK: I think Day 2 is the target. Particularly at guard, I feel like this class really hits its mark in the second and third rounds. There are a lot of guys who are college tackles, but will make the transition to guard as rookies in the NFL. Guys like FSU's Roderick Johnson, Pittsburgh's Adam Bisnowaty and Temple's Dion Dawkins are among that crop. Those guys will play guard for a few years and then potentially move out to tackle if their rightful team desires a switch.

I think Johnson and Bisnowaty will be third round guys. Dawkins should go somewhere in the second round. I think they'd all fit into a zone blocking scheme if Jaguars offensive line coach Pat Flaherty decided to go with that approach.

There are also some really talented natural guards in the class. Indiana's Dan Feeney and Pittsburgh's Dorian Johnson should both be available in the early second round. I think they are plug-and-play guys as rookies.

If you're looking for a solid swing tackle in that range, I think local kids like Florida's David Shape and Vanderbilt's Will Holden will be taken in the third or fourth round range.

Keso asks: What quarterback would you like to see the Jags draft in round 2 or 3?

MK: I don't really have a preference. I think Nate Peterman can be a solid backup for the Jaguars in the short-term and I see him as a third round pick. Does he have starting quarterback talent? I think that's the question for NFL evaluators. Just because you're NFL ready, doesn't mean you're an NFL caliber talent.

For what it's worth, he has been getting rave reviews this offseason from a lot of folks I trust in the league. I think he makes sense as an addition in the third or fourth round. As a local kid, he will put a lot of pressure on himself and Blake Bortles to perform.

The backup quarterback job is already a popular gig, but fans may want to see their hometown quarterback on the field soon. That'll force him to learn quickly - just in case - and make Bortles play with even more urgency.

JM asks: What's your feel less than a week out for who'll be the Jags pick at 4?

MK: I have it down to three names if the Jaguars stay at No. 4: Thomas, Allen and Leonard Fournette. I don't think there is a bad pick among those three.

I spoke about Allen and Thomas earlier, but Fournette is an extremely talented back. Yes, there are some concerns about him in the passing game, because LSU rarely used him as a threat there. However, the same can be said about Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who I think is the best offensive player in the class.

Fournette could be special on offense, but I don't value the running back position that early. You can talk about Ezekiel Elliot all you want. History shows that for every Elliot, there is a Trent Richardson. For every Adrian Peterson, there is a Darren McFadden. For every Edgerrin James, there is a Ronnie Brown.

Still, if Fournette worked out, it would fill a massive hole in the Jaguars' offense and I wouldn't short change the selection.

If the Jaguars trade out of the fourth pick - which I think could definitely happen - I think they may target Howard or a defensive back.

Caleb Meeks asks: What would be the most surprising position picked at 4?

MK: Other than kicker, punter, long snapper and wide receiver? I'd say linebacker.

I don't think this leadership group values linebackers all that much. Telvin Smith still hasn't been paid yet and the team just moved veteran middle linebacker Paul Posluszny to the strong-side, where he has never played before. The SAM position has seemingly been a wasteland for years.

With Reuben Foster's recent mishaps, Florida's Jarrad Davis and Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham are the next best linebackers. Those guys are likely to go in the later third of the first round. I don't expect the Jaguars to reach for either.

Another position that I think would surprise fans (but probably not the local media) would be cornerback.

If you look at the depth behind Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, you'll find Aaron Colvin and Josh Johnson. Colvin is in a contract year and is coming off injuries and a suspension. Johnson is ideally a backup nickel corner and a special teams player. If Bouye doesn't work out or Ramsey takes a step back, the Jaguars are in trouble. Could Marshon Lattimore secretly be their guy? Could they trade back and select his former college teammate Gareon Conley?

Stoph asks: Do you think Bortles is playing on borrowed time?

MK: It's really all about his play this season. Even if the Jaguars pick up his fifth-year option (doubtful), Bortles has to play well. If he doesn't, the Jaguars will do everything in their power to replace him. The action may not be swift, but it will be inevitable.

