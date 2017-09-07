Jaguars News Roundup: Yeldon returns to practice, Wash says cornerbacks are making good progress

Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday.

Jacksonville had full attendance, despite listing eight players on the injury report this week.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hip), quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist), defensive tackle Michael Bennett (groin), offensive tackle Josh Wells (ribs) and defensive end Dante Fowler (knee) participated in full drills. Ramsey and Fowler were limited Wednesday.

Safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and wide receiver Dede Westbrook (core) took part in limited reps.

Yeldon was also listed as a limited worker. His potential return to the lineup would give Bortles some relief.

Yeldon is considered the best pass-blocking back on the roster by a large margin. He is also a weapon in the receiving game, as he was second on the team in catches last season.

Wash discusses cornerback chemistry

The Jaguars should have their top cornerback trio available for the first time ever on Sunday.

Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Aaron Colvin have never played in a game setting together. All three battled injuries throughout training camp and the preseason.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Todd Wash said the trio has taken a lot of mental reps before their debut as a unit.

"They've done a lot of stuff studying-wise," Wash said. "It [was] important when they weren't out there. They were definitely mentally into the practices, which is very, very important. If they aren't getting physical reps, you've got to get mental reps. In the reps that we're getting them, we're trying to get them the things that we need them to see. We see good progress with our [defensive backs]."

Colvin played 10 snaps in the preseason finale, while Ramsey played 10 snaps in the third preseason game. Outside of those 20 snaps, Wash hasn't been able to study his top cornerbacks against external competition.

Wash said the trio is communicating well in the secondary, despite their absence from action.

Hackett discusses Fournette's impact

Running back Leonard Fournette was able to avoid the first injury report of the regular season. Despite suffering a foot injury during the preseason, Fournette seems ready for a healthy load of carries on Sunday against the Texans.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows he needs to use the running game more than he did last season. Fournette will play a major role in his plan to create a balanced offense.

"Any time you have a rookie, you're always going to kind of wonder how it's going to be when he first gets out there and plays against grown men," Hackett said. "You never really know. Running backs, you're giving them the ball and asking them to carry the ball a couple of times, getting a lot of touches. So it's great for him to get out there and see what he does."

Fournette broke or tied several LSU records during his three-year college career. The rookie running back has the ability to be a special player in the NFL.

"He's a great presence," Hackett said. "Just both from the type of guy that he is and his running style, he runs very aggressively. He's very good in his tracks and his course landmarks, so he's just one of those guys. He's a downhill runner and so you always like that attitude."

More News and Notes

- Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on kicker Jason Myers:

"I think he improved [throughout the preseason]. I hope that carries over into this game. I think getting a new snapper was a big issue and I just think we had to work some things out as far as timing and stuff like that goes, but it was good to see him have those good last two games."

- Wash said rookie linebacker Blair Brown will play at just one spot this season, but the defensive coordinator wouldn't specify where that would be. He is listed as the backup WILL linebacker on the team's unofficial depth chart.

- Wash said rookie defensive end Dawuane Smoot would be the third "end" to play in the game. He is listed as the third weakside end, so that may be what he means.

