Jaguars News Roundup: Westbrook OUT for Sunday vs. Texans, Omameh set to start at left guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will be without rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Sunday in Houston.

The Jaguars will face the Texans at NRG Stadium in the season opener.

Westbrook is suffering from a core muscle injury that impacted him during the preseason. Despite the injury, Westbrook led the league in receiving with 13 catches for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.

Starting free safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) are both questionable for the game.

If Gipson were to miss the game, veteran Peyton Thompson would start in his place at free safety against Houston. The Jaguars have Leonard Fournette, Corey Grant and Chris Ivory at running back if Yeldon misses the matchup.

Jaguars plan to stay in Houston

The Jaguars will take a prolonged trip to Houston this weekend. The team will leave from Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

The team will then stay beyond Sunday due to Hurricane Irma's projected impact on the First Coast.

The Jaguars released the following statement after practice Friday:

“In consideration for the safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars will remain in Houston following Sunday’s game and will reevaluate travel options on Monday morning. We will be thinking of those in our city and throughout Florida and the southeast who will be affected, as well as the first responders who will be working through this storm. We look forward to returning to Jacksonville as soon as possible.”

Omameh to start at left guard

The Jaguars' left guard confusion has a temporary solution.

Veteran Patrick Omameh will start in between left tackle Cam Robinson and center Brandon Linder against the Texans.

Omameh started the first two preseason games at left guard. He was then replaced by the recently traded Luke Bowanko.

Omameh appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars last season. He made seven starts at left guard before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Tyler Shatley and Earl Watford were other potential options at the position.

