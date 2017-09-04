Jaguars News Roundup: Week 1 game set in Houston, five captains named after locker room vote

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) motions to the crowd during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL decided to keep the Week 1 matchup between the Jaguars and the Texans in Houston, team officials said Monday.

The game was originally scheduled to take place in Houston, but due to the damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, there was concern about a potential relocation.

The Texans wanted to keep the game in their home city and Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week that his team would comply with wherever the league decided to host the game.

The game scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium at 1 p.m. EST Sunday.

Five captains named after locker room vote

The Jaguars recently voted on team captains. Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced the results Monday.

Linebackers Paul Posluszny and Telvin Smith earned the honor on defense. Posluszny was named as a captain for the fourth consecutive season.

"I think it's cool," fellow starting linebacker Myles Jack said. "In my opinion, I don't think there's anybody more deserving than those two. Pretty much from what they've given to this organization these past couple of years, especially with Poz, obviously Telvin going on to his fourth year, I think those are the perfect people to lead our team in the coin toss and have a 'C' on their chest."

On offense, the Jaguars named tight end Marcedes Lewis and center Brandon Linder as captains.

"They're both guys who have been in the league for a while," tight end Ben Koyack said. "Personally, I have more interaction with Marcedes, but he's a guy who is just - especially in our room - is always trying to put guys in the right direction, whether it's play or attitude or mentality. Both of them lead by example and I think that's something guys respect."

Wide receiver Arrelious Benn was named the lone captain on special teams.

"Obviously an older guy, but he buys in," kicker Jason Myers said. "He's a core guy, he's all about special teams. He obviously wants to be a receiver, but he knows special teams is a big part of the game and the emphasis the coaching staff is putting on it, he's helping the younger guys. He's helping to kind of rally everybody around. He was a great pick to be our special teams captain."

More News and Notes

- Marrone said he hasn't figured out the left guard spot yet. His options seem to be Earl Watford, Tyler Shatley and Patrick Omameh. Shatley and Omameh competed for the job in the early stages of training camp. Watford started at left guard in the preseason finale. Of the three, Omameh seems to be the most likely to take on the job, as he held it the longest this offseason.

- Marrone said he felt the team upgraded its talent with the five players claimed off waivers. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy was probably the crown jewel of the group. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that six teams put in a claim for the former fifth-round pick. The Jaguars also claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, linebacker Donald Payne and offensive tackle William Poehls off waivers.

- The Jaguars signed outside linebacker Carroll Phillips and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to the practice squad Monday. The team signed seven players to the practice roster Sunday. All nine players were with the Jaguars during training camp.

It's worth noting that Phillips is listed as a linebacker, because he spent the majority of the offseason receiving reps at defensive end.

