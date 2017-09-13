Jaguars News Roundup: Marrone discusses Titans' legendary DC Dick Lebeau, Ramsey misses practice

Aug 27, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dick Lebeau during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau has been an NFL coach since 1973.

Despite that wealth of experience, his peers in the coaching world have yet to figure him out. He is an expert at play design and he can always find new ways to get to the opposing quarterback.

His creativity helped him win two Super Bowls in four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His constantly evolving playbook has kept him employed at 80 years old.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone respects the long-time coordinator. Marrone thinks LeBeau is one of the best at what he does.

"Going against Coach LeBeau schematically, I have always said that I have always thought he is the toughest coordinator to go against when it comes from a standpoint of protection," Marrone said Wednesday. "I think he does an outstanding job in his packages. Obviously I have always thought he was one of the top defensive coordinators in the league.”

LeBeau has plenty of talented players to throw at his opponents. He has stars at every level of his defense and he uses those assets in several different ways.

Marrone said the Jaguars need to be prepared for LeBeau's pass rushing trickery, especially on blitzes.

“I just think he has always done an outstanding job," Marrone said. "He has put pressure on everyone. Probably the biggest one is that most of the pressure is on the quarterback in terms of trying to figure it out. Who’s coming? Where they are coming from? Coach LeBeau has always done an outstanding job [with] packages."

LeBeau likes to blitz often. He also frequently moves around his chess pieces to create matchup issues.

The constant shuffling of personnel can make it even harder to determine where the pressure is coming from. Marrone said it will be a challenge to figure out LeBeau's approach to the Week 2 matchup.

"I am fortunate to have played against him for a long period of time," Marrone said. "You would say I should know him, but each week it is something different. Like I said before, I think that is what separates him and that is why he is one of the best in the league.”

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST COAST FOOTBALL FOR MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

More News and Notes

- Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and A.J. Bouye (illness), center Brandon Linder (knee) quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist) and running back T.J Yeldon (hamstring) were featured on the injury report Wednesday. Only Ramsey and Bouye were forced to miss practice. Bortles and Yeldon were full participants, while Linder was limited in practice.

- Jaguars wide receivers Allen Robinson (ACL) and Dede Westbrook (core muscle) underwent surgery this week. They were both recently placed on injured reserve. Westbrook had his procedure done in Philadelphia Tuesday. He is eligible to return by Week 9.

- Defensive end Calais Campbell was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday. He broke a franchise record with four sacks in his Jaguars regular season debut against the Texans. This is Campbell's first AFC honor of his career. He is the 11th Jaguars defensive player to win the weekly honor.

- On Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars released cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars added wide receiver Larry Pinkard to the practice roster. Pinkard was with the Jaguars throughout the offseason and preseason. He was cut following the final preseason game.

- Marrone said the team booked a block of hotel rooms in case players or coaches were forced to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. An assistant coach used one of the rooms because his home lacked power.

- Marrone said the Titans have one of the best offensive lines in the league.

- Marrone on the Titans' wide receivers:

Early on, you can see Corey Davis has speed. He can get by you at the corner. You can see that on film. He did a nice job. He played a lot of plays in the last game. Obviously, [Eric] Decker is someone that I have known since college. We played Minnesota when he was a receiver there. He had a hell of a game against us, then going against him when he was in New York for those couple years; he is an outstanding football player. I think they have very good players on the perimeter. Good at the tight end position, good at the receiver position. Really, they invested in that obviously with the draft and acquiring free agents. They have a lot of good pieces and like I said before, I think it will be challenging for our defense. They have a lot of good football players and they have to pick and choose who you want to stop.”

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV