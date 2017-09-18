Jaguars News Roundup: Doug Marrone discusses decision to sign QB Ryan Nassib

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: Quarterback Ryan Nassib #12 of the New York Giants passes the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Jets 21-20. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Pereira, 2016 Al Pereira)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was reunited with his former Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib on Monday.

Just one day after the team's blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars signed Nassib to be their third-string quarterback.

Starting quarterback Blake Bortles has been on the injury list the last two weeks. Marrone said the team wanted to prepare for a potential lingering injury to the quarterback's right wrist.

Marrone and Nassib were together for four years at Syracuse. Current Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett served on the Syracuse staff for three seasons.

Marrone posted a 21-17 record and won two bowl games in his final three seasons at Syracuse. Nassib was the starting quarterback during that time period.

"Obviously, he did a hell of a job at Syracuse when I was the head coach, so I’m not going to downplay that at all," Marrone said.

"Wherever else he’s been, I don’t know. We work tomorrow here. Obviously we can get him then. It’s one of the positions you go back and forth on with roster spots. Do you keep three quarterbacks? Do you keep two? Do you have enough arms? Training camp? What do you want to do? With our quarterback being on the injury list, and we expect him to continue to be on this injury list, we’ve just got to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the team because if something happens and he’s injured, then Chad [Henne] is going in."

Jaguars football boss Tom Coughlin drafted Nassib in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Coughlin served as Nassib's head coach for his first three seasons in the NFL.

Nassib's familiarity with a good portion of the coaching staff made him an ideal fit for the Jaguars.

“I mean, you’d like to be able to come out and say, ‘No, [familiarity] didn’t [impact the signing],’ but it’s hard to overcome the practice habits, the work ethic and things like that that you know," Marrone said. "At the end of the day, we felt like we did get the best person for the team from a standpoint of what we feel is an ability to be in that position.”

Nassib has only thrown 10 regular reason passes. However, he completed nine of those attempts for 128 passing yards and a touchdown.

For now, Nassib will serve as a deep reserve for the Jaguars.If his number is called, Nassib will need to be ready to perform.

"Well, to go get somebody off the street, and let’s say Chad goes in there and he gets injured -- you hate to think that way, but you always have to think about [that]," Marrone said.

"We go in with the 46 thinking about every position, two injuries. So whether the answer is, for one, you have two injuries at each position, so that’s including our short snapper, our long snapper, Matt [Overton], including our kickers. You know what I’m saying? All the stuff. You’ve got to prepare yourself that way, so I think it’s early in the year and we just want to make sure we’re prepared.”

- The Jaguars placed safety Calvin Pryor on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room for Nassib. Pryor was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. The Jaguars also waived cornerback Doran Grant off injured reserve.

- Marrone on the advantage of being experienced with London games:

“I think more of the routine-type thing. I’ve done this trip every which way you can imagine. Whether you go early, you go late, different ways to practice, different things to do so I just think having that information and being around the players and the guys that have been doing it before and seeing what they’re comfortable with helps. I think those things help rather than trying to guess, ‘I think this is the best for the players, I think this is the best for the players.’ We have a lot of players that feel very comfortable in which way they want to do it.”

- Marrone on third-year defensive tackle Michael Bennett, who made his regular season debut Sunday:

“Well, he drew the two penalties. Again, Michael is a guy where this is his first time really playing. I think we will see how it goes. He is someone that has to stay healthy and practice and get on the field. I think you have a good evaluation. I think when he has done that, he has done a good job. The question with Michael is can he stay on the field.”

