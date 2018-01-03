Jaguars News: Marrone preparing for McCoy to play, two starters miss first practice of playoffs

Nov 27, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Paul Posluszny (51) tries to tackle Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) as he runs the ball during the second half at New Era Field. Buffalo beats Jacksonville 28 to 21. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

The Jaguars will prepare for injured Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, regardless of his practice status during the week.

McCoy was carted off the field during the Bills' season-finale win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury that has left his status for the wild-card round in question.

Despite the lack of clarity, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone plans on preparing for McCoy as if the Pro Bowl running back will play this weekend.

"He's a guy that can change field, break tackles [and] take it to the house," Marrone said Wednesday. "He's excellent coming out of the backfield receiving. He's a Pro Bowl running back. He's got all of the ingredients. He's very, very dangerous on the field."

McCoy accounted for 32.7 percent of the Bills' total yards from scrimmage this season. He is a massive part of the Bills offense.

If he were to be ruled out, the Bills would be without the No. 4 rusher in the league. McCoy also led the Bills in receptions this season.

His availability may be the biggest X-factor during Sunday's matchup.

Lee, Lewis miss first practice of the playoffs

The Jaguars practiced without three players Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) and linebacker Donald Payne (quad) were held out of practice during the first session of the playoffs.

Lee has missed the last two weeks due to the ankle injury he suffered during the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans.

Lewis missed a pair of practices last week but still played in the Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Payne suffered a quadriceps injury during the season-finale loss.

More News and Notes:

- Marrone on Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin:

"He's a wide receiver with rare size. He has very good speed, he has rare size, he can break tackles. He can body up people and he's outstanding when the ball is up for the 50-50 catches because of the rare size. Obviously, he has an advantage there."

- Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis on Jack Del Rio's firing in Oakland:

"Jack was a great guy to me. Obviously, he was part of the staff that brought me in and really [got] my career going, so he was always a standup guy with me. It sucks seeing what happened, obviously, it's the name of the game, but he was always a good dude for me."

- Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell on Bruce Arians' retirement in Arizona:

"He's an unbelievable coach. Incredible. A great leader of men. I wish his career could have been longer. I think [teams] waited too long to give him a head coaching opportunity. He was a longtime coordinator but when he got the head coaching job, he did an incredible job. One of the best coaches I've ever been around. I'm very proud of his career."

