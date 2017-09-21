Jaguars News: Linder, Gipson return to practice, assistant coaches breakdown the matchup vs. Ravens

Jun 14, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) walks off of the field following mandatory minicamp OTA's at Ever Bank field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars starting center Brandon Linder and free safety Tashaun Gipson returned to practice Thursday.

Linder (knee) and Gipson (ankle) missed practice Wednesday due to injury. Both have dealt with their respective injuries since last week.

Jaguars starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) missed practice after being listed as a limited participation Wednesday. He missed practice all of last week but still played in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Defensive end Lerentee McCray missed practice for the second straight day with a knee injury. New wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) also missed practice.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (shoulder) were listed as full participants. Gipson, Linder and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) were limited participants.

Offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) was added to the injury report and was listed as limited.

Assistant coaches sound off on Sunday's matchup

- Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on the possibility of not having McCray in the lineup against the Baltimore Ravens:

"He's a four-phase guy. Somebody else will have to step up. That's what we have training camp for, that's what we work all of those guys for. They've been getting it in practice. We'll see how it goes during the week."

- DeCamillis on the Ravens' special teams unit:

"Very solid as usual. They've always done a good job since Coach [John] Harbaugh has been there and he puts a real emphasis on it. The big key is protection-wise for us. They've blocked nine kicks in two years, so they're outstanding at it. They've won some games that way and it's something we've got to make sure we take care of. It's going to be a real challenge."

- Defensive coordinator Todd Wash on the strength of the Ravens' offense:

"The biggest thing is they're doing a heck of a job running the football. I think they're averaging about 140-something yards per game. They do a nice job with their backs, their offensive line is big and physical and can run. It's a situation where we've got to go in and handle the run game for 60 minutes."

- Wash on cornerback Jalen Ramsey playing in games without practice:

"He does a great job of preparing. I was shocked that he played the whole game [in Week 2]. I think he is one mentally tough young man. Going into it I was concerned, but obviously, he went out and competed and played well."

- Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on involving the tight ends on offense:

"Funny enough, we've tried to get to them and sometimes it just doesn't play out that way. I think it's always fascinating whenever you ask a question about the shots [downfield] or the tight ends, involving this guy [for example]. We try to involve everybody. We want everyone on the field to know that we're trying to get them the ball and we want the defense to cover everybody. Sometimes when you have a play, you get to one, two or three or sometimes even four, so it just depends on how the play is read."

- Hackett on Cam Robinson vs. Terrell Suggs:

"[Robinson] doesn't shy away from that stuff, he's blocked some pretty good guys up to this point. I think Cam's the kind of guy who's going to come here [and] go to work. He's just going to play ball. That's the best thing about him."

