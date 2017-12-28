Jaguars News: Jones, Lee continue to miss practice, Wash has long history with Titans TE Walker

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) celebrates a quarterback sack during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

Jaguars starting nose tackle Abry Jones and wide receiver Marqise Lee missed practice again on Thursday.

Jones has been dealing with a back injury that he suffered during the Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jones has started all 15 games for the Jaguars this season.

If Jones is unable to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, former All-Pro nose tackle Marcell Dareus would start in his place. Dareus was acquired through a trade with the Buffalo Bills in October.

The Jaguars also have rookie Eli Ankou, who can play nose tackle if needed.

Lee has been hampered by an ankle injury for the last two weeks. The veteran wide receiver missed last week's game due to the injury suffered in Week 15.

Lee has been replaced in the lineup by Dede Westbrook opposite fellow rookie Keelan Cole.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle) was sidelined as well on Thursday. He practiced in a limited role on Wednesday.

Veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity for the second consecutive session and could return to the lineup this weekend in Nashville.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (abdomen) was also a limited participant in practice.

Wash discusses history with Titans tight end

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash has been dealing with Titans tight end Delanie Walker for quite some time.

In fact, the two have been battling since Walker's college days.

"What's crazy is that when I was at Missouri Southern many, many moons ago, he was at Central Missouri," Wash said Thursday. "He was a [wide receiver]. We couldn't cover him then either."

The two also clashed when Wash was the defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks and Walker played for the San Francisco 49ers. Since 2013, the two have paired off twice per year in the AFC South.

Walker isn't your typical tight end. He can play everywhere and his presence creates constant mismatches. In zone coverage, he is especially dangerous, as he is hard to keep track of.

"He's an issue," Wash said. "We're very fortunate that we have some good guys on the back end and we feel that we can do some good things in man coverage but in zone coverage, you better know where he's at. He'll line up all over the place."

The Jaguars have done well against opposing tight ends with notable names. However, the Jaguars will need to be extra careful against Walker, who seems to get the best of the Jacksonville defense whenever they meet up.

- Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on the usage of tight end James O'Shaughnessy against the 49ers last week:

"I think that the way the game kind of went into it and we kind of started getting into no-huddle action, I think that James was in there for those situations and I think it kind of falls into it when you're in that sort of situation the tight end tends to [become] a safety valve for the quarterback. So that ended up getting him a couple more balls and I thought he did a great job, one of his better games."

- New Jaguars wide receiver Montay Crockett on joining the active the roster:

"It feels great. Due to what happened to Jaelen [Strong], I don't wish bad upon [anyone]. I wish him the best. He's a great player. I've learned from him as well and I just feel like sometimes you've just got to step up to plate and take full advantage of it."

- The Jaguars announced the team has received permission from the NFL and their sponsors to remove tarps from stadium seating at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars will now sell an additional 3,501 tickets on Jaguars.com. The sale starts Friday at 10 a.m.

