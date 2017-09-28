Jaguars News and Notes: Ramsey, Jackson return to practice, Smith discusses former FSU teammate

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) returns a interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Logan Bowles, Logan Bowles)

The Jaguars welcomed back a pair of important defensive starters to practice Thursday.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin) returned to practice inside the flex field after missing Wednesday's session. Ramsey practiced in a full capacity and Jackson was a limited participant.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) and linebackers Lerentee McCray (knee) and Donald Payne (hamstring) continued to miss workouts. Strong and McCray have been out since last week, while Payne was added to the injury report Wednesday.

Quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), center Brandon Linder (knee), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) and nose tackle Abry Jones were also on the injury report. Jones and Linder were listed as limited participants. Bortles, Robinson and Jack were listed as full participants.

Jones was a new addition to the injury report Thursday.

Smith on reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week

When the Jaguars face off against the New York Jets in New Jersey Sunday, it will reunite a pair of former Florida State teammates.

Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith and Jets safety Terrence Brooks played together in Tallahassee from 2010-13. The pair starred on the Seminoles squad that went undefeated and won a national championship following the 2013 season.

Brooks was chosen in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, while Smith was taken by the Jaguars in the fifth round.

On Wednesday, Brooks was named AFC Defense Player of the Week for his Week 3 performance against the Miami Dolphins. He produced two interceptions in the game.

Smith said Brooks' playmaking ability has always been something for opposing offenses to worry about.

"He's just another guy on the field that can add that dimension of being a playmaker," Smith said. "I played with him, so I definitely understand his attitude and how he plays, so he's a good player and now I think he's starting to show it."

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey also played for the 2013 Seminoles national championship team. Smith said Ramsey and Brooks were part of a special defense that year.

"Go look at [Brooks'] tape, there's a reason [why] he was a starter with us," Smith said. "A lot of people can say a lot of stuff, but we had some studs, so if you were on the field with us, that spoke volumes. He's definitely one of those guys you've got to hold in high regard."

While Ramsey and Smith won't square off directly with Brooks, the Jaguars' offense will have to look out for the safety throughout the game.

More News and Notes

- Jaguars owner Shad Khan was among the several representatives who met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York City to discuss player protests during the national anthem, according to NJ.com. Six owners and six players were included in the conversation with Goodell.

- Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on getting running back T.J. Yeldon on the field:

"I think it's one of those things, we love everybody and we want everybody to be on the field if we could. I wish everybody could be up and it's one of those things. Right now, there's a lot of guys playing well and those guys are the ones getting that time."

- Hackett on Bortles' ball security against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3:

"Blake has done a great job of understanding when to take the risk and when not to. I think that's the big thing we talked about in the offseason, about efficiency. So much about this game is about being efficient. Understanding that those NFL defenses are great. Every single team that you play, especially the Ravens, that's a great defense and he made it so that they had to be perfect. When you sit there and say 'Blake, you don't have to do this, you can check it down, we've got really good backs, just hand them the ball, give them the ball, throw it down to them and then all of a sudden you'll get Marqise [Lee], you'll get [Allen] Hurns.' I think those are the things that he's starting to believe in and buy in, which is making him more efficient."

- Defensive coordinator Todd Wash on Jets quarterback Josh McCown:

"Well, right now he is the third fastest quarterback in the league at getting the ball out. It's a situation where we need to cover him up, he's got a lot of quick game, so obviously, his completion percentage is up. But we've got to obviously be able to affect him and get him to his second and third read."

- Wash on Dante Fowler's one-on-one pass rushing:

"He's a guy that had a real nice sack early in the [Ravens] game. They sprinted out toward him, he got off the ball real nice, he was able to get on the edge of the offensive lineman. But he's affecting the quarterback right now. He does have two sacks, which is good, but you see him, obviously, the opportunity he's winning and maybe the ball is out or something. You see some more flashes out of him [compared to last season]."

