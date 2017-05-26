Jaguars News and Notes: Quarterbacks uneven in third practice, Campbell stands out on defense

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone watches quarterback Blake Bortles throw a pass during OTAs. (Photo Courtesy: Brian Chojnacki, WTLV)

The Jaguars took the field for their third organized team activities practice on Friday.

The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, as opposed to the short sections of viewing ability in the prior two sessions.

It wasn't an especially strong practice for the Jaguars quarterbacks, as all three struggled with ball placement. There were a lot of pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

Blake Bortles had an up-and-down day. His throwing motion looks improved, but his accuracy came in streaks. Chad Henne and Brandon Allen both followed suit.

Wide receiver Marqise Lee also had an uneven day. The former second-round pick had a drop that led to an interception, but he was also able to make several impressive catches, either bailing out his quarterback or maneuvering to make a difficult grab.

On defense, the standouts in team drills were cornerback Doran Grant and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Grant is benefiting from the continued absences of Aaron Colvin and A.J. Bouye. With the secondary banged up, Grant has been playing fairly often. Head Coach Doug Marrone noted that he had a few pass breakups and an interception on the day.

Campbell, one of the team's big free agent additions, was able to blow past offensive linemen with consistency. He was getting pressure on almost every snap against multiple offensive tackles.

Secondary remains sidelined

Joining Colvin and Bouye on the sidelines were starting safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson. The safety duo, like the cornerback tandem, has missed the entire first week of OTAs.

Jalen Ramsey is the lone member of the projected starting secondary practicing. The second-year player had a very strong day with a pair of pass breakups during team drills.

Grant, Josh Johnson, James Sample, Jarrod Wilson and Peyton Thompson are benefiting from the extra playing time.

The other injured players on the sidelines were tight end Neal Sterling and running back T.J. Yeldon. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook was limited. Starting guard A.J. Cann was forced to miss practice due to personal reasons.

Wide receiver Rashad Greene, who was absent on Thursday, returned to the field for the third OTAs practice.

