Jaguars News and Notes: Offseason program begins without Albert, Marrone addresses team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most of the Jaguars' players arrived at EverBank Field on Monday to kickoff Doug Marrone's first offseason program as Jacksonville's head coach.

However, newly acquired left tackle Branden Albert was not present for the voluntary introduction to Marrone's program, multiple league sources confirmed to First Coast News.

Albert was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins at the start of free agency in March. The veteran lineman previously took part in an introductory press conference, along with the other "big name" free agent additions shortly after the deal became official.

The rest of the new players were in attendance to start the program.

The voluntary period of the offseason program runs from now until June 12. The mandatory period will take place from June 13-15.

Albert and other Jaguars veterans are not obligated to attend any meetings until June.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Albert is holding out of the program because he wants to re-work his contract.

However, Albert can sit out of the program without punishment, regardless of his financial motives.

In March, Albert spoke about his approach with his new team.

“Just play and do what I am supposed to do," Albert said.

"Play left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s all I can do. That’s my approach to every year I’ve played. I’m not a vocal leader. I lead by example. I keep quiet, shut my mouth and do my job and that’s who I am. I feel a little bit like last year I was actually more vocal, being outgoing but that’s last year. I’ve moved on. Me and myself is what got me here.”

The new left tackle also said that he felt he was destined to come to Jacksonville.

“Because I am a man of faith, I am a man of fate and for someone to trade for me and somebody to still have faith in me and a team in Jacksonville, they took a risk with me and they said they wanted to make a trade," Albert said. 'This is the destination where God put me.”

Marrone spoke to the team and handed out a packet that featured the team's policies and schedules, according to the sources. New executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell were not involved in those discussions.

Prior to the player's arrival at EverBank, Marrone publicly acknowledged that he was excited to have them back at the facility. With nearly full attendance at the start of the program, Marrone will have plenty to work with over the next few weeks.

Draft News and Notes

- The Jaguars hosted Pittsburgh quarterback and Jacksonville native Nate Peterman for a private visit on Monday, a league source told First Coast News. The Bartram Trail alum is expected to go somewhere between the second and fourth rounds of the draft next week.

- Former Miami and Texas cornerback Adrian Colbert was also hosted by the Jaguars on Monday, according to a league source. Colbert transferred to Miami before last season. He was a track star in high school.

- Rapoport has reported that Temple linebacker Hasaan Reddick and Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley joined Peterman and Colbert on the visit. Reddick and Conley are both expected to be first round picks later this month.

- Tuesday is the Jaguars' local day. It will feature prospects from Jacksonville area high schools and colleges located within a certain distance from EverBank Field.

