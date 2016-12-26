Jaguars News and Notes: Marrone discusses Bortles' 'best' performance, Allen Robinson's new position

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) talks to his team in a huddle before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was a Merry Christmas for Jaguars interim head coach Doug Marrone.

Following his successful debut at the helm against the Tennessee Titans, Marrone spoke highly of his team. He was impressed by the Jaguars ability to adapt to personnel limitations throughout the 38-17 win.

He was equally pleased with the work of quarterback Blake Bortles.

“It was probably, to date, his best game of the season," Marrone said. "I was very happy with the accuracy, especially. Overall, he was 68.4 completion percentage, which was the highest of the season. I think more importantly, how good we were able to execute the deep ball. Even though we missed a couple, we were still 6 for 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown, passes that were thrown at least 15 yards. That was important going into the game, trying to make the big plays."

Marrone reiterated that the offense was forced into 11 personnel looks (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) because of injuries. The Jaguars were able to thrive with that look throughout the game, a far cry from the majority of the season.

"The one thing about the NFL: everyone is always trying to stay one step ahead," Marrone said. "With [Titans Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Dick LeBeau], who I have a great deal of respect for, you know within a series, if something is working, that when they go to the sideline after that series, they’re going to take that play away from you."

It helped that the Jaguars used wide receiver Allen Robinson in a different role on Saturday. Marrone said Robinson was "outstanding" in his new position.

"We moved A-Rob around a little bit more." Marrone said. "We lined him up at Z, which he hasn’t been at that position before. We had him basically in all three positions.”

Adding to the offensive success was the defense's stranglehold on the Titans' run game.

“It is impressive," Marrone said. "This team has done a good job, the Tennessee Titans, in being able to run the football. They have come out and said that is what they want to do. In our defense really withstood a great challenge. When you look at it, they got us a couple times where we lost our edge on some cutback plays where we weren’t in the best position that we wanted our players to be in, but at the same time we had our guys up front and they were able to stop that."

The Jaguars defense was also able to produce pressure on passing downs. Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler each registered a sack in the game.

Marrone said playing the defensive end position in the NFL takes time to get used to.

“I think it is probably one of the more difficult situations for young defensive ends that come into this league, which both of them are really in their first year with Dante being injured the year before," Marrone said. "I think there are a lot of things that you can do in college, where you can out-athletic people or out-physical people and things of that nature on a consistent basis throughout your college career, especially as you get older. When you go to the NFL, it is a different type of game. You are going to play tackles that are much bigger, have much more patience, quarterbacks that get rid of the ball faster. There are a lot of things that go into it. I think that both guys really did well for us as times [Saturday]."

Marrone will now look to go 2-0 when the Jaguars travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday in the team's season finale.

More News and Notes

- Running backs Chris Ivory (right hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (left ankle) both left the game against the Tennessee Titans due to injury. Their statuses will be updated later in the week.

- Marrone on the running back position moving forward: “The one thing (that) you have to do is keep monitoring those guys during the week, as far as their injury updates. I think during the game, I think it shows a lot of the people that were able to go in there and step up and also, the people around you. You have to be able to trust those people that are coming in. Those players work hard in practice. They work hard at the game plan and they were ready to go in there and get themselves and really play well. [Tyler] Shatley was in there. [Corey] Grant was in there. From that standpoint, we were extremely happy, but again, it’s something we expect when players have the opportunity. We expect them to take advantage of it.”

- Marrone on the win's impact on his coaching future: “You may say it’s a reality, but if that’s the case then I’m probably not living in a real world. Obviously the players went out and did well. If the players didn’t go out and play well would that be a reflection on me or not? I don’t know. I think it’s a little bit different. I’ve been a head coach before. I think I have a pretty good track record if someone wants to work back and the things I have done or how I have handled things. I’m still focused on the assistant coaches here and I’m still focused on the players and making sure that they can finish strong. No matter what direction the organization goes in, at least there is a pretty good taste in everyone’s mouth about what this team may have the ability to do in the future.”

