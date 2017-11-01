)Oct 29, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs against Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard (93) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Kohl, David Kohl)

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone called the Cincinnati Bengals "dangerous" prior to Sunday's Week 9 matchup at EverBank Field.

Marrone believes the negative statistics the Bengals' offense produced through seven games should be thrown out the window. He is impressed by quarterback Andy Dalton and All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Green.

"Green is a top flight receiver in the league," Marrone said Wednesday. "He does an outstanding job."

Marrone is also very aware of the Bengals' talented running back trio. Jeremy Hill, Joe Mixon and Giovanni Bernard produce several different looks for the Cincinnati offense, despite their struggles so far this season.

"All three backs are three-down backs, all of them can play and they are very dangerous," Marrone said.

Marrone has studied the Bengals' defense for a while. He respects Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis and his defensive front.

"Having played against Cincinnati in the past, it starts up front, [defensive tackle Geno Atkins] is probably one of the best players in the league on the inside," Marrone said. "The rest of those guys on the [defensive line] do a outstanding job. They're very tall, they bat a lot of balls, they get a lot of tips. The linebackers are aggressive, good, sharp."

Marrone added that the secondary has played well at all four starting spots. He also noted the Bengals' success on special teams, singling out the blocked field goal last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pryor receives second "designated to return" tag

The Jaguars used their two allotted injured reserve "designated to return" tags within three days of returning from the bye week.

Rookie wide receiver Dede Westbrook (core) received the designation on Monday. Safety Calvin Pryor (ankle) was pegged as "designated to return" on Wednesday.

Both practiced with the team in their first official session of Week 9.

Westbrook has 19 days to be activated off injured reserve. Pryor has 21 days to return.

The team claimed Pryor off waivers following final cuts in September.

A former first-round pick, Pryor lasted three seasons with the New York Jets. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in June and only lasted the offseason with his second squad.

In 44 career games (38 starts), Pryor produced 191 tackles, 14 pass breakups and two interceptions. He was placed on injured reserve following Week 2. He has yet to play in a game for the Jaguars.

More News and Notes

- Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (knee) missed practice Wednesday. He was the lone holdout in practice to start the week.

- Marrone said running back T.J. Yeldon showed him enough to keep the third-year player on the active game-day roster moving forward. The head coach said the player's availability this week will be based on game plan and not Fournette's availability.

- Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on preparing for Westbrook with little tape on him:

"Well, I think we know the skill set that he possesses and you've just got to understand that. If he is activated and comes up this week, somebody goes down,art so he will be the player that fits into their offense."

- Lewis on former Jaguars defensive end Chris Smith:

"Chris has come in and he's done a nice job of being part of our roll through of the defensive linemen, which was what the hope was when they made the acquisition, that he could provide some depth at the defensive line. He's done a good job. He's a good guy, he's a good hard worker, he's got a great spirit to him and he's uplifting on the football team, so it was good for him and it was good for the Jaguars that he had a chance for a new, positive start."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2017 WTLV-TV